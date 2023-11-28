Magesi on track for promotion, says Larsen

Magesi mentor Clinton Larsen is pleased with the progress of his side thus far this season, praising his attackers for sharing the goal-scoring responsibility.
Following their 2-all draw at home to Casric Stars at the weekend, third-placed Magesi are now three points behind leaders Orbit College in the Motsepe Foundation Championship standings.
Larsen has suggested they are on the right track as they push for promotion, lauding the fact that they are not over-reliant on one player as a source of goals, with Tshepo Matsemela, Wonderboy Makhubu and Mcedi Vandala all finding the back of net regularly. Matsemela is Magesi’s top-scorer with five goals, one ahead of Makhubu and Vandala, who have both scored four times.
“We are starting to score consistently. Makhubu is scoring, Matsemela is scoring, Vandala is scoring, so it is quite positive,” Larsen said yesterday.
“There aren’t too many negative things I can talk about except to say that at the beginning of the season if we were offered after 13 games to be three points off the league, we would have all grabbed it and that’s how well the team has done.”
Larsen is preaching the importance of not losing their momentum if they really want to finish in the top three. “Consistency will be key if we really want to maintain our position in the top three. We must get only wins and draws, no defeats...it’s not rocket science, wins and draws keep you there,” Larsen said.
The well-travelled coach, who coached teams like Bloemfontein Celtic and Golden Arrows, among others, previously, insisted that he was not disappointed that they could not beat Casric at home.
“The draw against Casric is not a disappointment. We imposed ourselves on them and we created five chances in the first half, four clear-cut chances in the second half and we had a legitimate goal disallowed,” Larsen said.
“So, there are so many positives to take from that game. Yes the two goals we conceded were soft in my opinion but I must give credit to the boys for the overall performance.”
Meanwhile, Maritzburg announced yesterday they had parted ways with coach Zipho Dlangalala following a home defeat to Callies. "This decision has been reached amicably and by mutual consent," Maritzburg said in a statement.
Results
Baroka 4-1 La Masia; Magesi 2-2 Casric; AmaTuks 2-0 Venda; Maritzburg 1-3 Callies; Leopards 3-2 Marumo; Rovers 1-1 Upington; Orbit 2-1 JDR; Lions 1-1 Milford
Magesi on track for promotion, says Larsen
Maritzburg, Dlangalala part ways ‘amicably’
Image: Gallo Images/Philip Maeta
