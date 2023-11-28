Mashego waits for his turn at Sundowns

Despite not seeing enough action at Mamelodi Sundowns, defender Terrence Mashego says he has no regret about joining the club as he patiently awaits his chance.
Mashego, who made a switch from Cape Town City to the Brazilians in September last year, has found competition tougher at the club, having made eight appearances across all competitions.
This also saw him lose his place in the Bafana Bafana, and with the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) around the corner, he's still hopeful that he can make the final squad.
He is fighting for the left-back position at the Brazilians with Aubrey Modiba and Abdelmounaim Boutouil.
"There are no regrets, honestly speaking. I think it's a conversation I had with my dad that I don't want to just retire as a player who played football. I want to retire with titles," Mashego told the media after the Tshwane derby press conference in Randburg yesterday.
"I want to have something to look back on and say, 'I have achieved this and that', that's why I joined Sundowns, so there are no regrets.
"To be fair, the team has been doing well. AB (Abdelmounaim) has been consistent and Aubrey Modiba has also been consistent. I just have to be honest with myself to observe and be patient and not put too much pressure [on myself] because I just came back now (from a groin injury)."
After playing his first full match on Sunday when Sundowns thumped Nouadhibou 3-0 in the CAF Champions League group stage opener at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, the 27-year-old said he understands that other matches require different players.
"Aubrey and AB are completely different players. That's why they [technical team] have three of us," he said.
"There are some games that require, let's say AB, because he is more of a reserved left-back and there are some games where they need Aubrey to invert because he is more of a midfielder.
"There are some games where they need a bit of speed and aggression ... and that's where I come in."
Mashego will hope to be in the starting lineup again when Sundowns visit SuperSport United in the Tshwane derby for the DStv Premiership match at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday at 7.30pm.
Mashego waits for his turn at Sundowns
Defender has no regret despite limited game time
Image: Gallo Images/Lee Warren
