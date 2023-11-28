×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Mashego waits for his turn at Sundowns

Defender has no regret despite limited game time

28 November 2023 - 08:12
Neville Khoza Journalist
Terrence Mashego of Sundowns during the CAF Champions League match between Mamelodi Sundowns and FC Nouadhibou on Sunday
Terrence Mashego of Sundowns during the CAF Champions League match between Mamelodi Sundowns and FC Nouadhibou on Sunday
Image: Gallo Images/Lee Warren

Despite not seeing enough action at Mamelodi Sundowns, defender Terrence Mashego says he has no regret about joining the club as he patiently awaits his chance.

Mashego, who made a switch from Cape Town City to the Brazilians in September last year, has found competition tougher at the club, having made eight appearances across all competitions.

This also saw him lose his place in the Bafana Bafana, and with the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) around the corner, he's still hopeful that he can make the final squad.

He is fighting for the left-back position at the Brazilians with Aubrey Modiba and Abdelmounaim Boutouil.

"There are no regrets, honestly speaking. I think it's a conversation I had with my dad that I don't want to just retire as a player who played football. I want to retire with titles," Mashego told the media after the Tshwane derby press conference  in Randburg yesterday.

"I want to have something to look back on and say, 'I have achieved this and that', that's why I joined Sundowns, so there are no regrets.

"To be fair, the team has been doing well. AB (Abdelmounaim) has been consistent and Aubrey Modiba has also been consistent. I just have to be honest with myself to observe and be patient and not put too much pressure [on myself] because I just came back now (from a groin injury)."

After playing his first full match on Sunday when Sundowns thumped Nouadhibou 3-0 in the CAF Champions League group stage opener at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, the 27-year-old said he understands that other matches require different players.

"Aubrey and AB are completely different players. That's why they [technical team] have three of us," he said.

"There are some games that require, let's say AB, because he is more of a reserved left-back and there are some games where they need Aubrey to invert because he is more of a midfielder.

"There are some games where they need a bit of speed and aggression ... and that's where I come in."

Mashego will hope to be in the starting lineup again when Sundowns visit SuperSport United in the Tshwane derby for the DStv Premiership match at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday at 7.30pm.

Sundowns feet firmly on the ground as they get CAF Champions League off to perfect start

With his side one of the favourites to win the CAF Champions League this season, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena is not thinking that far ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Barker hopes victory against Usuthu will boost Stellies confidence

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker hopes their 1-0 victory against AmaZulu will boost their confidence ahead of their Carling Knockout against Richards ...
Sport
1 day ago

Flying start for Sundowns’ champs league campaign

Mamelodi Sundowns got their CAF Champions League group phase off to a perfect start with a commanding 3-0 victory over Nouadhibou on Sunday.
Sport
1 day ago

Pirates pay tribute to former club captain Papi Khomane

Orlando Pirates have paid tribute to their former player Papi Khomane, who died in a car accident on Saturday.
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct