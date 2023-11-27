Sundowns feet firmly on the ground as they get CAF Champions League off to perfect start

With his side one of the favourites to win the CAF Champions League this season, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena is not thinking that far ahead as he wants his side to keep their feet firmly on the ground.
The Brazilians, fresh from winning the African Football League (AFL) title this month, got their Champions League group stages off to a perfect start when they thumped Nouadhibou 3-0 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday.
Strikes by Lucas Costa, Peter Shalulile and Gaston Sirino saw Masandawana to victory. The win also saw Sundowns take an early lead in Group A on goal difference ahead of second-placed Pyramids, who beat TP Mazembe 1-0 in their match in Cairo on Friday.
But Mokwena said there was still a lot of work to be done to reach their targets and they will continue to work hard.
"The most important thing for us is we know where the standard is and the standard is not in terms of what everyone sees," Mokwena told the media during the post-match press conference.
"What we see is the 90 minutes, what happens behind that is the hours of preparations and there is a certain standard that we've set and there is no compromise the players know.
"It was very important that we had the entire group coming back for the first time together. We had a very important discussion about it. That's number one because that's where everything lies. There are no hidden secrets to our success.
"We've gotten to where we are because of the work we do and the amount of attention to detail that we try to put in. That we will never have a compromise and that's number one to say.
"Number two, of course, it helps when you have a squad of players that understand the importance of that and this group is maturing. They have a strong brotherhood.
"They work and fight for each other and that also makes it a little bit easier. Number three, the talks become a bit easier to receive. These games are tough."
Mokwena also emphasised the need to remain grounded and focus on working hard and not think about winning the title yet.
"We are trying to make sure that we are setting specific targets and we work towards that day by day and keep our feet firmly on the ground and not get too far ahead of ourselves," he said.
"Because that only leads to disaster and the most important thing out of everything is we have a squad of very good human beings who understand the task, the goals, the ambitions and also understand the process.
"It is not about arriving there but working every single day to get to that point and huge compliments to the group."
Sundowns will not shift their focus to the DStv Premiership, where they will face SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday.
Sundowns feet firmly on the ground as they get CAF Champions League off to perfect start
Image: Veli Nhlapo
With his side one of the favourites to win the CAF Champions League this season, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena is not thinking that far ahead as he wants his side to keep their feet firmly on the ground.
The Brazilians, fresh from winning the African Football League (AFL) title this month, got their Champions League group stages off to a perfect start when they thumped Nouadhibou 3-0 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday.
Strikes by Lucas Costa, Peter Shalulile and Gaston Sirino saw Masandawana to victory. The win also saw Sundowns take an early lead in Group A on goal difference ahead of second-placed Pyramids, who beat TP Mazembe 1-0 in their match in Cairo on Friday.
But Mokwena said there was still a lot of work to be done to reach their targets and they will continue to work hard.
"The most important thing for us is we know where the standard is and the standard is not in terms of what everyone sees," Mokwena told the media during the post-match press conference.
"What we see is the 90 minutes, what happens behind that is the hours of preparations and there is a certain standard that we've set and there is no compromise the players know.
"It was very important that we had the entire group coming back for the first time together. We had a very important discussion about it. That's number one because that's where everything lies. There are no hidden secrets to our success.
"We've gotten to where we are because of the work we do and the amount of attention to detail that we try to put in. That we will never have a compromise and that's number one to say.
"Number two, of course, it helps when you have a squad of players that understand the importance of that and this group is maturing. They have a strong brotherhood.
"They work and fight for each other and that also makes it a little bit easier. Number three, the talks become a bit easier to receive. These games are tough."
Mokwena also emphasised the need to remain grounded and focus on working hard and not think about winning the title yet.
"We are trying to make sure that we are setting specific targets and we work towards that day by day and keep our feet firmly on the ground and not get too far ahead of ourselves," he said.
"Because that only leads to disaster and the most important thing out of everything is we have a squad of very good human beings who understand the task, the goals, the ambitions and also understand the process.
"It is not about arriving there but working every single day to get to that point and huge compliments to the group."
Sundowns will not shift their focus to the DStv Premiership, where they will face SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday.
Flying start for Sundowns’ champs league campaign
Sundowns coach Mokwena disappointed Mvala and Modiba returned from Bafana with injuries
Pirates deserved more than a point against Bay – Riveiro
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos