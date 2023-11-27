Relief as troubled Amakhosi get late goal in the derby

Kaizer Chiefs put in a workmanlike display to notch up only their fifth DStv Premiership win of the campaign at the expense of Moroka Swallows on Sunday.
Chiefs won the game 1-0 courtesy of Christian Saile’s late strike. Amid speculations that Itumeleng Khune, who had been the first-choice goalkeeper in recent games, is facing suspension after allegedly arriving at training under the influence of alcohol, Chiefs resorted to Bruce Bvuma. The Chiefs keeper was not really tested, making just one brilliant save in the first half to deny Tshegofatso Mabasa.
It was Bvuma’s first game this season. Another Chiefs change saw Edmilson Dove being slotted at central defence with the usual suspect at that slot, Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, out injured. Sifiso Hlanti returned to play at left-back as Dove was moved to the heart of defence to partner with Given Msimango.
While there were no unusual faces in the Swallows starting line-up, Amakhosi’s star midfielder Edson Castillo started off the bench, having been involved with his national team, Venezuela, in the recent Fifa break.
Chiefs dominated for the better part of the game, with Sibongiseni Mthethwa pulling the strings in the middle of the park. “Ox”, as Mthethwa is nicknamed, made a lot of ball recoveries and his clean tackles nullified Swallows hands down.
Ox, who was also in the Bafana Bafana squad for the two World Cup qualifiers against Benin and Rwanda a few days ago, also won many battles against Swallows’ anchorman Andile Jali. Mthethwa was also uncharacteristically effective even in attack, spraying a few long balls and making good runs into the Birds’ box.
Saile’s blistering pace unsettled the Swallows rearguard and the Congolese nearly grabbed what would have been a fantastic assist when he set up Pule Mmodi, who saw his goal-bound shot cleared off by Vusi Sibiya midway through the second period.
Chiefs’ supremacy and persistence eventually paid off when Yusuf Maart intercepted Keenan Philips to nicely tee up Saile, who calmly slotted home the goal that ensured Amakhosi bagged maximum points in the end in the 82nd minute.
Relief as troubled Amakhosi get late goal in the derby
Saile strike enough to see off Swallows
Image: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu
