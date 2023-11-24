Chiefs out to avoid another Soweto derby trip up

Kaizer Chiefs’ Given Msimango has painted a picture that Amakhosi are not short of zest, despite their slump in form in recent months as they are eager to bounce back by beating Swallows at Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm).
“It’s another derby for us [against fellow Soweto side Swallows], a very important game, a must win game. Of course we have not been in a great run of form of late but in the camp the spirits are high and we are looking forward to the next game,” Msimango said yesterday.
Chiefs lost their last game to other Soweto foes Orlando Pirates before the Fifa break almost two weeks ago. All in all, Amakhosi have two wins and three defeats in their last five DStv Premiership outings. Msimango has vowed they had been hard at work during the recent international hiatus.
“We have been working hard, trying to rectify our mistakes... get the combinations right as well in every department. The feeling is good in the camp... great atmosphere,” the Amakhosi centre-half said.
Amakhosi had four players who were away on international assignments in the recent Fifa window. Those players are Sibongiseni Mthethwa (SA), Edson Castillo (Venezuela), Thatayaone Ditlhokwe (Botswana) and Edmilson Dove (Mozambique).
Msimango reckons playing Swallows on Sunday will help his teammates who were away with their national sides to have some time to recuperate. Even so, Msimango knows that they can’t entirely bank on that.
“We are very fortunate that our fixture is on Sunday. This helps the guys to come back, release the jetlag, have some recovery and to have time to have a few sessions before Sunday,” Msimango said.
“Playing on Sunday really plays to our favour but this is a game of football, you can’t bank on those small details. You need to go on the field and perform as a team.”
Msimango, 26, also indicated that they were gradually grasping the teachings of new interim mentor Cavin Johnson, who replaced Molefi Ntseki last month. “Everyone is responding well to what he [Johnson] is trying to do,” Msimango noted.
“The results will speak for themselves. Obviously, as a coach he needs time as well with the players, so that the philosophy just gets stuck in the heads of the players, in terms of what he wants.”
Chiefs out to avoid another Soweto derby trip up
Msimango reckons Amakhosi are responding to Johnson's methods
