Samkelo back as Minky on Adulting after break

Samkelo Ndlovu, known for her vixen roles, is gearing up for her most diabolical role yet as Minky in the much-anticipated second season of risqué series Adulting.
Ndlovu is not the only new face joining the popular show, with Nomalanga Shozi and Thembi Seete also scoring new roles.
Thembinkosi Mthembu, Nhlanhla Kunene, Thabo Rammusi, Luthando "BU" Mthembu and Londeka Sishi will reprise their roles.
“I said yes to the role mainly because I was drawn to Minky’s transparency. I am more drawn to people who are looking inward and it gives me great pleasure knowing that I can portray that on a revolutionary show which aims to tell the every day South African,” said Ndlovu.
“It’s such an amazing thing to witness how we as black people are now portrayed on television.”
The 33-year-old actor is renowned for her portrayal of hellcat Lerato on axed daily drama Rhythm City, where she worked closely with the late actor Jamie Bartlett as David Genaro.
“It took a day or two for me to know whether I wanted to take the role or not. My initial reaction was, is this what they want me to do? They want me to play this girl? The way she’s scripted, I needed to make sure of my decision,” Ndlovu said.
“Before I knew it, I fell in love with the role, I understood Minky more… she came to me. I knew what I needed to do and how I’m going to tell her story. Minky is quite the fireball, she’s loud, easily jealous and doesn’t know how to get ahold of her emotions – I can’t wait for people to watch me portray her because they’ve never seen me in this way.”
Ndlovu added that storytelling on SA television is changing thanks to trailblazing shows like Adulting. As the show garnered popularity for its explicit nudity, Ndlovu was unfazed by showing some skin on camera.
“Things are different now. It’s becoming normal to show black people having sex on television. Makeup artists are now more inclusive of the black actor’s skin. It’s slowly becoming okay for us as black people to see ourselves in storylines created by black writers and producers, and being one of the actors to do this gives me great joy,” she said.
Ndlovu officially returns to screen after an acting hiatus. She will also be in the second season of critically acclaimed local series Reyka.
“Shooting Reyka was equally as fun. It was the show I got after my two-year hiatus off television. What’s funny is that I shot season two of Reyka first before season two of Adulting but the latter will be the one airing first on TV,” she said.
“Portraying Ayanda [In Reyka] as opposed to Minky was quite challenging both mentally and physically – I mean it’s a crime show, so I had to bring the more in-depth and action impact side of me.”
During her hiatus, Ndlovu said she got to introspect and re-evaluate how she was going to reinforce herself in the entertainment industry.
“The lessons I’ve learnt along the way is being able to bring the female voice to life, sharing parts of myself on screen and being able to create boundaries within these spaces.”
Samkelo back as Minky on Adulting after break
Actor also on season two of local series Reyka
Image: Supplied
