Bay to play open cards with Pirates

As Richards Bay prepares to host Orlando Pirates in the DStv Premiership match at King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm), coach Kaitano Tembo says they will approach this fixture differently compared to their Carling Knockout game.
In the Carling Knockout, where Bay went on to win on penalties, they applied a low block approach as they frustrated the Buccaneers and that worked as the game finished goalless before they won through penalties to advance to the semifinal.
With this one being a league game and three points at stake, Tembo, whose side are second from the bottom in the log table, said they would try and play an open match but also be cautious as they look for the three points.
“We are looking forward to the game against Pirates. It is not going to be an easy game. It is going to be a tough match,” Tembo told the club media department.
“They are coming off from two good wins against Sekhukhune United, as well as the Soweto derby [against Kaizer Chiefs], so they are high in confidence.
“It’s a different game. It is a league match and we need the points. That’s the most important thing. We need to try and play to win the game. We are also playing at home. We are ready, we are prepared.
“I think the boys are looking forward to the game. Though it is going to be a tough one, I think we are ready.”
Tembo also feels that the Fifa international break came at the right time, as they have welcomed some of the players who were struggling with injuries.
“We’ve had two weeks. I think the Fifa break also helped us to regroup and recoup and also make sure some of the players who have some niggling injuries can recover.”
For the Buccaneers, this will be a chance to avenge the defeat they suffered in the Carling Knockout three weeks ago.
The Soweto Giants will also be looking to register three successive victories in the league for the first time this season and continue to move up the table.
Pirates will also be without star player Thembinkosi Lorch after the club decided to remove him from all their activities until December 12. This after Lorch was sentenced to three years in imprisonment for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in the Randburg magistrate’s court earlier this week.
Fixtures
Saturday: AmaZulu v Stellenbosch, Moses Mabhida (3.30pm); Bay v Pirates, King Zwelithini (3.30pm); Spurs v Royal, Cape Town (5.45pm).
Sunday: Galaxy v Polokwane, Mbombela (3.30pm); Swallows v Chiefs, Dobsonville (3.30pm); Arrows v CPT, Mpumalanga (5.45pm)
Bay to play open cards with Pirates
Tembo wary of Bucs' newfound form
Image: Gallo Images/Dirk Kotze
