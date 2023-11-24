Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler has cautioned his side to guard against complacency when they visit Golden Arrows in the DStv Premiership match at Mpumalanga Stadium on Sunday (5.45pm).
The Citizens head into this fixture at the back of five successive victories.
With Arrows struggling before the Fifa international break, losing three matches in a row, once in the Carling Knockout and two in the league, Tinkler emphasised the importance of not taking them slightly.
“Obviously, we come up with a team that has always been very difficult for us. Even though over the past seasons, we have beaten them, the games were always extremely tough,” Tinkler told the club media department.
“Not easy, recently, we lost to them in the Carling Knockout, but we came off the back of five wins. So, we need to go into this game with a lot of belief, confidence and morals but at the same time don’t show any complacency.
“They are going through a period of four losses. Their confidence and morale are not where they should be.
“We need to play to our advantage. We go there and put on a good performance and ultimately ensure that we try to come back with maximum points.”
Tinkler, however, is a bit worried that the Fifa break may affect their momentum as they had a winning run before that.
“As I said, it would not be an easy game. We are fortunate with the fact that we have everyone available and everybody is raring to go,” he said.
“The mood and everything at the club is exceptionally good. It has been good in the past few weeks.
“We would have preferred not to have the break to achieve our objective.”
Arrows on the other side, will look to end that run of poor results, which saw them lose twice to AmaZulu in the cup and league match and also to Royal AM in KwaZulu-Natal derbies.
Tinkler tells City to be calm amid winning run
Cape side take great form to battling Arrows
Image: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart
Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler has cautioned his side to guard against complacency when they visit Golden Arrows in the DStv Premiership match at Mpumalanga Stadium on Sunday (5.45pm).
The Citizens head into this fixture at the back of five successive victories.
With Arrows struggling before the Fifa international break, losing three matches in a row, once in the Carling Knockout and two in the league, Tinkler emphasised the importance of not taking them slightly.
“Obviously, we come up with a team that has always been very difficult for us. Even though over the past seasons, we have beaten them, the games were always extremely tough,” Tinkler told the club media department.
“Not easy, recently, we lost to them in the Carling Knockout, but we came off the back of five wins. So, we need to go into this game with a lot of belief, confidence and morals but at the same time don’t show any complacency.
“They are going through a period of four losses. Their confidence and morale are not where they should be.
“We need to play to our advantage. We go there and put on a good performance and ultimately ensure that we try to come back with maximum points.”
Tinkler, however, is a bit worried that the Fifa break may affect their momentum as they had a winning run before that.
“As I said, it would not be an easy game. We are fortunate with the fact that we have everyone available and everybody is raring to go,” he said.
“The mood and everything at the club is exceptionally good. It has been good in the past few weeks.
“We would have preferred not to have the break to achieve our objective.”
Arrows on the other side, will look to end that run of poor results, which saw them lose twice to AmaZulu in the cup and league match and also to Royal AM in KwaZulu-Natal derbies.
Nouadhibou face a mauling by Downs
Kwem hails Pablo’s patience with players
Dlamini hopes CAF experience will rub off on Banyana
Key to top Sundowns Ladies’ success is unity – Tshabalala
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos