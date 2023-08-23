PSL charges Kaizer Chiefs over fans throwing missiles at coach Ntseki
Kaizer Chiefs will appear before the Premier Soccer League's (PSL's) disciplinary committee over their supporters’ untoward behaviour after their 1-0 defeat to TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.
Chiefs have been charged after a section of their frustrated supporters threw missiles at head coach Molefi Ntseki.
“I can confirm I have preferred charges of misconduct against Kaizer Chiefs. This as a result of a missile-throwing incident that transpired in a match between themselves and TS Galaxy on Sunday,” PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu said.
“They have been scheduled to appear before the PSL DC for Tuesday August 29.”
Despite Ntseki having coached only four games into the new season, the fans have already expressed their frustrations at the results at the start of the campaign. The coach has recorded two defeats and a draw in the league. His only win was in the MTN8 quarterfinals against Cape Town City.
Chiefs fans have had a habit of becoming impatient with coaches in recent years amid the club’s unprecedented eight-season trophy drought.
This is the second time in a space of a few months that Chiefs supporters have throw missiles at a head coach out of frustration.
Last season Arthur Zwane, who is now Ntseki’s assistant coach, was a victim of this when Amakhosi lost 1-0 to SuperSport United at Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg in May. Zwane suffered a cut to his face.