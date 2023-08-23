PSL charges Kaizer Chiefs over fans throwing missiles at coach Ntseki

Kaizer Chiefs will appear before the Premier Soccer League's (PSL's) disciplinary committee over their supporters’ untoward behaviour after their 1-0 defeat to TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.

Chiefs have been charged after a section of their frustrated supporters threw missiles at head coach Molefi Ntseki.

“I can confirm I have preferred charges of misconduct against Kaizer Chiefs. This as a result of a missile-throwing incident that transpired in a match between themselves and TS Galaxy on Sunday,” PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu said.

“They have been scheduled to appear before the PSL DC for Tuesday August 29.”