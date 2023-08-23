×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

PSL charges Kaizer Chiefs over fans throwing missiles at coach Ntseki

By SITHEMBISO DINDI - 23 August 2023 - 09:08
Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefe Ntseki leaves the field protected by security and a police officer's riot shield after his team's 1-0 DStv Premiership defeat to TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.
Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefe Ntseki leaves the field protected by security and a police officer's riot shield after his team's 1-0 DStv Premiership defeat to TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs will appear before the Premier Soccer League's (PSL's) disciplinary committee over their supporters’ untoward behaviour after their 1-0 defeat to TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday. 

Chiefs have been charged after a section of their frustrated supporters threw missiles at head coach Molefi Ntseki.

“I can confirm I have preferred charges of misconduct against Kaizer Chiefs. This as a result of a missile-throwing incident that transpired in a match between themselves and TS Galaxy on Sunday,” PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu said. 

“They have been scheduled to appear before the PSL DC for Tuesday August 29.” 

Despite Ntseki having coached only four games into the new season, the fans have already expressed their frustrations at the results at the start of the campaign. The coach has recorded two defeats and a draw in the league. His only win was in the MTN8 quarterfinals against Cape Town City. 

Chiefs fans have had a habit of becoming impatient with coaches in recent years amid the club’s unprecedented eight-season trophy drought. 

This is the second time in a space of a few months that Chiefs supporters have throw missiles at a head coach out of frustration. 

Last season Arthur Zwane, who is now Ntseki’s assistant coach, was a victim of this when Amakhosi lost 1-0 to SuperSport United at Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg in May. Zwane suffered a cut to his face.

Three Chiefs players named in Bafana preliminary squad

The inclusion of three Kaizer Chiefs players in Sifiso Hlanti, Given Msimango and Pule Mmodi in Bafana Bafana's 36-man preliminary squad to do duty ...
Sport
1 day ago

‘Cheeseboy’ Mokoena on picking up the pieces after tragic loss of his wife

Former Bafana Bafana, Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and Ajax Cape Town midfield star Lebohang “Cheeseboy” Mokoena has opened up about how he is ...
Sport
1 day ago

Mailula's dream to play in Europe still alive

Bafana Bafana starlet Cassius Mailula’s dream is to play in Europe, but his agent has explained how they convinced the youngster to agree to the ...
Sport
11 hours ago

Problematic Zungu without a club after Barker rules him out

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker has revealed they will not be taking back Orlando Pirates reject Nkanyiso Zungu, advising him to consider offers from ...
Sport
12 hours ago

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Putin receives loud cheers at BRICS before his pre-recorded speech is played to ...
Alleged hitman arrested after attempted murder of KZN NFP councillor