Matrose ready to compete for space in Bucs squad

When Azola Matrose recovers from his injury, he will have to face stiff competition at Orlando Pirates, but he insists he is not scared about the challenge ahead.
The attacking midfielder signed for the Buccaneers last season but he was immediately loaned back to Chippa United as he was still in matric and the Soweto Giants wanted to afford him the chance to complete school.
But the 20-year-old has returned to the Buccaneers this season and he is yet to train with them as he is recovering from a fibula bone injury.
“I’m not scared of competition, I’m born as a fighter and I’m willing to compete with the other guys,” Matrose told the media.
“It is a tough competition because I’m new and I have to learn some of the things, the culture and everything about the club. It might be a bit challenging but I will get there.”
As things stand, Pirates have too many wingers, which will make things even harder for Matrose to get his chance.
But he said he had been having some conversations with coach Jose Riveiro and he was confident he would get his opportunity.
“The conversation with the coach has been good, but the thing is I’ve not trained with the team due to the injury I had in February,” he said.
“So, I’m still recovering, but we had a good conversation. He asked me how far I am with my injury. And I told him that it is getting better than it was, so I’m looking forward to the opportunity.”
Matrose also added he had also been speaking to Kermit Erasmus, who has been giving him advice at the club.
“I have spoken to some of them. Kermit is the one I have been having conversations with. We spoke a lot and he told me that I have to work hard and not wait for someone to tell me what to do.
“I should be the one who is putting in more work because I do want to come back, so it has to start with me, and we’ve been connecting well so far.
“He also said he will look after me and also share key things to do.”
