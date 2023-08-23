Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker has revealed they will not be taking back Orlando Pirates reject Nkanyiso Zungu, advising him to consider offers from second-tier teams if needs be.
“We are unfortunately full in that area. He [Zungu] has been speaking to me and I have been speaking to him, trying to advise him [that] even if he has to go down a level and just play he needs to because there’s a lot of talent [in him]. Hopefully, he has learnt some lessons. I hope he does find a team... right now we are unfortunately full in that midfield area,”' Barker stated.
Zungu is unattached after Pirates opted against renewing his contract when it expired in June. The 27-year-old had been training with Royal AM until he stopped a few weeks ago as the club cannot sign new players due to a transfer ban Fifa imposed on them for failing to pay former striker Samir Nurkovic.
Barker is the one who helped Zungu get his career back on track when he signed him for Stellies in 2018 after a troubled spell at AmaZulu, where he reportedly went AWOL a few times. Pirates bought Zungu from Stellies in 2020 on the back of two brilliant seasons.
In March last year, Pirates suspended Zungu after he was charged for allegedly assaulting his partner. The charges were withdrawn a few days later. Two months after the charges were dropped, Pirates sent him out on loan to Richards Bay, where he only lasted just two months, before they decided to terminate his deal for unknown reasons.
Stellies host SuperSport United in a league tie at Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday (8pm). Meanwhile, yesterday the league confirmed that Barker’s men would host Pirates at Athlone Stadium in the first leg of the MTN8 semifinals on September 3. The return leg is billed for Orlando Stadium on September 24.
Coach tells player he should approach second-tier teams
Problematic Zungu without a club after Barker rules him out
Image: Philip Maeta/BackpagePix
