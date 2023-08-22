On the other hand, France-based striker Lebo Mothiba received his maiden call-up since Broos took charge of Bafana in May 2021. Mothiba, who was a crucial figure of Bafana team in the 2019 Afcon in Egypt under Stuart Baxter, was on target when his side Strasbourg beat Lyon 2-1 in their League1 opener two weeks ago.
Three Chiefs players named in Bafana preliminary squad
Mothiba also makes return to the set-up
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
The inclusion of three Kaizer Chiefs players in Sifiso Hlanti, Given Msimango and Pule Mmodi in Bafana Bafana's 36-man preliminary squad to do duty against Namibia and DR Congo in friendlies next month will certainly headline the talking points of the squad's composition.
Chiefs have hardly had a representative in Bafana in recent months amid the club's poor form. After confirming the provisional squad yesterday, coach Hugo Broos will trim the playing personnel to 23 players next week. Bafana host neighbours Namibia on September 9 before trading blows with DR Congo three days later. The venues at home for both games are yet to be confirmed by Safa.
These matches are part of the preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), to be staged in Côte d’Ivoire in January next year, and for the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers, coming up in November.
‘Cheeseboy’ Mokoena on picking up the pieces after tragic loss of his wife
On the other hand, France-based striker Lebo Mothiba received his maiden call-up since Broos took charge of Bafana in May 2021. Mothiba, who was a crucial figure of Bafana team in the 2019 Afcon in Egypt under Stuart Baxter, was on target when his side Strasbourg beat Lyon 2-1 in their League1 opener two weeks ago.
Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine and his teammate Thabiso Monyane are other new faces in the set-up.
Full squad
Keepers: Ronwen Williams (Sundowns), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu), Ricardo Goss (SuperSport), Chaine (Pirates)
Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie (Sekhukhune), Nkosinathi Sibisi, Monyane, Innocent Maela (all Pirates), Grant Kekana, Aubrey Modiba, Mothobi Mvala (all Sundowns), Siyanda Xulu, Ime Okon (both SuperSport), Msimango, Hlanti (both Chiefs), Zuko Mdunyelwa (Chippa), Keegan Allan (Swallows)
Midfielder: Njabulo Blom (Louis City), Luke le Roux (Varbergs), Teboho Mokoena, Bathusi Aubass (both Sundowns), Grant Magerman (SuperSport), Siphephelo Sithole (Tondela), Mlungisi Mbunjana (Galaxy),
Forwards: Zakhele Lepasa, Monnapule Saleng (both Pirates), Percy Tau (Al Ahly), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota), Mmodi (Chiefs), Mothiba (Strasbourg), Lyle Foster (Burnley), Themba Zwane (Sundowns), Khanyisa Mayo (CPT City), Iqraam Rayners (Stellenbosch), Kobamelo Kodisang (Moreirense), Mihlali Mayambela (Aris)
