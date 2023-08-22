Galaxy coach Ramovic aims for top eight finish

TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic is convinced that, despite losing several key players during the off-season, they still have what it takes to punch above their weight this season.
Galaxy notched up their second win of the season when they stunned Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday. Chiefs keeper Brandon Peterson’s own goal proved the difference as the Rockets maintained their unbeaten run in three DStv Premiership games.
Before the start of the term, Galaxy sold a number of instrumental players such as goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi (Orlando Pirates), Given Msimango (Chiefs), Bathusi Aubass (Mamelodi Sundowns) and Tshegofatso Nyama (Cape Town City), among others. This triggered expectations that they would struggle.
“It [their brilliant start to the season, despite having lost key players] speaks also to our strength, to our quality, we are prepared. Yes people say that we now miss seven quality players but our training methods, our philosophy, how it is, we try to improve every player, we have a smaller squad... 24 players all in all, every player in our squad is well structured, the mindset is fast now,” Ramovic told SuperSport TV.
“So this time I believe even more that we will be a surprise for this season, we will try our best. Yes, step up, get the kind of winning mentality in our group and we will. Why? Because we work hard 24 hours, the players improve, the players have a great attitude.”
The German targets to inspire the Rockets to a top eight finish. Last season Galaxy finished 10th after battling for survival for the better part of the term. “Our goal from the start was top eight spot, this time we will try our best to reach our goal and if we reach top eight this will be a big surprise [for] all of us because we would have made, again, a step in the right direction. We’re on the right track, I’m absolutely proud to be a coach of this beautiful club,” Ramovic said.
Galaxy next face struggling Royal AM away on Sunday (3pm).
Rockets shine despite loss of key players
Galaxy coach Ramovic aims for top eight finish
Image: Veli Nhlapo
