Richards Bay coach wary of Sundowns superlative form

While it seems hard to see anyone stopping Mamelodi Sundowns again this season, Masandawana have a big chance to increase their lead at the top of the DStv Premiership standings when they visit struggling Richards Bay at King Zwelithini Stadium tomorrow (5pm).
Sundowns have won all four league matches this season with 12 points recorded, while the Natal Rich Boyz are yet to register a victory. The last time they tasted victory was on January 14 when they beat Marumo Gallants 2-0. Since then, it has been uphill struggle for the club from northern KZN.
Coach Kaitano Tembo has admitted to being worried about facing Sundowns, who seem to be unstoppable already this early in the season.
“It’s worrying, but at the same time, I think it's an opportunity for the club to try and take a step further and improve from our last game,” Tembo told the media.
“I don't need to try and motivate the players in that game. It's a stage every PSL player wants to be, so it’s also up to them to show who they are if they are ready to play in that stage.”
This season, Tembo’s charges have collected a single point from three matches and that was in their goalless draw with AmaZulu at the weekend.
And while one would be worried by his future, especially if results are not coming and their next match being Sundowns, Tembo insists he is not scared to face the axe.
"My experience in football, if you look at all the promoted teams, when they come from the Motsepe Foundation Championship, they do very well. Some start struggling either in the second season or maybe towards the end,” Tembo said.
“It is something that I saw, I don’t know why, but this is what happens. I can’t be worried about getting fired. I’m a coach and at the end of the day, I will be fired anyway.
“So, I should not be worried about that. What I should worry about is for me to give my all to the club to show what I can do.
“I think that’s very important to me because in football, you can be fired even if you are on top of the log, so it is normal, it happens.
“For me, it’s not even an issue. I just want to try and make a difference in the club. If they feel that I'm doing a good job, that's important to me.”
It's worrying but also a chance to step up and improve, says Tembo
Richards Bay coach wary of Sundowns superlative form
