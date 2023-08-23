Mokoena expects a ‘difficult game’ against Richards Bay

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena has urged his side to remain consistent as they look to extend their lead at the top of the table when they visit struggling Richards Bay at King Zwelithini Stadium today (5pm).
Sundowns are the only team in boasting a 100% start to the league this season, after winning all their first four league matches.
They come into this game at the back of a 2-0 victory over Chippa United in their last match on Saturday.
“We expect a difficult game of course, knowing coach Kaitano [Tembo] how hard he is and how he will approach the game because I know when we were playing against Sundowns when we were at SuperSport United,” Mokoena told the club’s media department.
“It’s been tough playing away from home, but we must not get tired of winning. We must try to remain consistent and win more matches.”
Meanwhile, the goalless draw against AmaZulu has given the Natal Rich Boyz hope that they will turn their fortunes around, according to midfielder Lucky Mohomi.
That result ended the two successive defeats they suffered against SuperSport United and Golden Arrows this season.
“The result we got at the weekend has motivated us to go to the game to have a belief that we can do well and also going forward,” Mohomi told Sowetan yesterday.
“We prepare differently for games like this and also approach every game with a mentality of winning. So, it is up to us to see how we execute the plan on the day.
“And playing against a team like Sundowns on itself it’s a motivation because as players, we always want to step up. I think right now we are in a good space and everyone is okay.
“We just have to execute the plan we have been preparing for the game.”
Mohomi, 32, who also played for Masandawana in the past insists that as long as they have belief and confidence they have a chance today.
“The only difference is the names but when we step inside the field we are all equal, it is up to hard work because talent alone is not enough,” he said.
“We just need to stick together as brothers, fight for each other and most importantly, have confidence and I think that’s how we can overcome every challenge we will face."
Sundowns won all the three matches against Bay across in all competitions last season.
Fixtures
Tomorrow: Bay v Sundowns, King Zwelithini (5pm); CPT v Sekhukhune, Athlone (7.30pm)
Friday: Spurs v Chippa, Athlone (7.30pm)
Saturday: Chiefs v AmaZulu, FNB 5.30pm; Stellenbosch v SuperSport, Danie Craven (8pm).
Sunday: Royal v Galaxy, Harry Gwala (3pm).
Sundowns midfielder urges his side to be consistent
Mokoena expects a ‘difficult game’ against Richards Bay
Image: Gallo Images/Philip Maeta
