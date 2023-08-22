Former Bafana Bafana, Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and Ajax Cape Town midfield star Lebohang “Cheeseboy” Mokoena has opened up about how he is picking up the pieces after the tragic death of his wife Masentle.
Mokoena said he and his four children — Sentle, Chantelle, Shaun and Sheba — are receiving counselling after Masentle died while giving birth a few months ago and he is adapting to life as both mom and dad.
In a career that produced two league titles, Mokoena starred for Bafana, Pirates, Sundowns, Ajax Cape Town and Moroka Swallows in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).
“It was a shock of my life because this person is my soul mate, she was someone who has been part of my life for a long time. I have known my wife for the past 14 years and eight years in marriage,” he said.
'Cheeseboy' Mokoena on picking up the pieces after tragic loss of his wife
Image: MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE
Mokoena talks about: Losing his wife Insists he has not yet retired The genius of the late Gift Leremi Missing out on overseas moves Bafana Bafana Helping players like Monnapule Saleng and Themba Zwane Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns, Ajax Cape Town, Moroka Swallows and many MORE fascinating stories of his successful career.
“She was influential in my life, she brought a lot of changes in my life and I learnt a lot from her in terms of how to conduct myself as a family man and I have always put family first.
“From the club where I come from [Pirates], we were taught that [being a family man] from a young age. And that’s why I decided to get married early in my career. Most players don’t do that but it brought a lot of stability in my life and it made me focus more on my football.
“That’s way I was able to sustain myself for that long. Even in the heavens I know she is checking up on me to take care of the kids and fulfil all the dreams that we wanted to achieve.”
Mokoena has not kicked a ball since July 2022 when he left Swallows but insists he has not retired.
“She is dearly missed and I am currently going through counselling because I need that and that is the reason I have decided to take a break from football to try to sort out my kids.
“I have to make sure my kids are well looked after and they also receive counselling to go past this. I know it is not going to be easy because we will never forget but life has to go on.
“I will also have to gather myself and be a mom and dad at the same time. They say God works in mysterious ways and I am saying that because before she passed away and she passed while giving birth.
“During her pregnancy she said to me the 'gynae' [gynaecologist] told her not to do too much work. She had to rest a lot and she started involving me in the kitchen. I started preparing the kids for school in the morning and I was not aware that she was actually preparing me for, 'One day I won’t be here'.”
