Soccer

Ntuli lauds backline for helping AmaZulu

‘It’s strikers’ turn to come to party with goals’

18 August 2023 - 08:53
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Bonginkosi Ntuli of AmaZulu during the DStv Premiership 2023/24 football match between AmaZulu and SuperSport United at Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban on 10 August 2023.
Bonginkosi Ntuli of AmaZulu during the DStv Premiership 2023/24 football match between AmaZulu and SuperSport United at Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban on 10 August 2023.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

AmaZulu striker Bonginkosi Ntuli has heaped praises on the side’s defensive department for the job they’ve done in their two opening league fixtures, challenging fellow attackers to pull up their socks so that the team can start winning.

AmaZulu host KZN rivals Richards Bay in their third league game of the season at Moses Mabhida Stadium tomorrow (7.30pm). Usuthu are yet to score a goal this term after drawing goalless against another provincial foe Royal AM and SuperSport United in their opening two DStv Premiership clashes.

“Our defensive unit has done fairly well and now it’s up to us as offensive players to up our game as well by scoring the goals that will help the team win games. However, we are not under immense pressure because the coach [Pablo Martin] is always motivating us to keep trying until we get it right,” Ntuli said.

Ntuli also wants Usuthu to improve their mediocre record in KZN derbies after failing to beat even one of their four KZN rivals in Bay, Golden Arrows, Royal and now relegated Maritzburg United in the league last term. In eight KZN derbies AmaZulu played last season, they lost five and drew three.

“We know that we didn’t do well in derbies last season. This season we want to change that, starting with a win against Richards Bay,” Ntuli said.

Meanwhile, Martin sounded confident they will beat Natal Rich Boys, albeit acknowledging Natal Rich Boyz won’t be pushovers, despite losing both their opening league games against SuperSport United and Arrows.

“We know Richards Bay well. We’ve already faced them twice in preseason. We are more than capable of beating them. We got two draws against them in the pre-season. Even if they didn’t start well in the league, we know that it’s going to be a tough game for us,” Martin said.

“We played well in our first two games but now we need to win to build that belief that we are really heading in the right direction.”

