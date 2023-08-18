×

Buthelezi patiently waiting for his chance between Pirates' goals

'Once I get my chance, there is no turning back'

18 August 2023 - 08:32
Neville Khoza Journalist
Melusi Buthelezi of TS Galaxy during the DStv Premiership match between Sekhukhune United and TS Galaxy at Peter Mokaba Stadium on May 03, 2023 in Polokwane, South Africa.
Melusi Buthelezi of TS Galaxy during the DStv Premiership match between Sekhukhune United and TS Galaxy at Peter Mokaba Stadium on May 03, 2023 in Polokwane, South Africa.
Image: Philip Maeta

As he patiently waits for his opportunity at Orlando Pirates, Melusi Buthelezi has vowed that should he get that chance, it will be difficult for the other goalkeepers to take it back.

Buthelezi joined the Buccaneers from TS Galaxy in the off-season and is yet to make his debut at the club, with coach Jose Riveiro preferring Sipho Chaine between the poles.

But as the Buccaneers prepare to face Comoros side Djabal in the CAF Champions League first preliminary round tomorrow (2.30pm SA time) at Stade de Moroni and Riveiro hinting that he might refresh the team, Buthelezi, 25, could make his debut.

"Once I get my chance, there is no turning back and it is not going to be easy [for anyone to take it back]," Buthelezi told Sowetan.

"It was the same thing at TS Galaxy. The only thing that had to rescue and take me out was the injury. To be honest, I'm someone who trusts myself and I'm not a coward.

"I'm not scared of pressure. I understand that to play for a team like Pirates comes with huge pressure from the supporters who demand more and are very passionate and if you don't do things and they don't get it, they will be on your case.
"But that does not scare me."

Currently Sipho Chaine is Pirates' No 1, with other keepers in the team being Siyabonga Mpontshane and Richard Ofori.

"The only thing I can say is I'm grateful to be here. I know I will get a chance...  at the moment Sipho is playing and he is doing very well. I can say I'm learning something from him and also from Siyabonga and Ofori."

The Buccaneers open their 2023/2024 Champions League account following a 1-1 draw away to Chippa United in the DStv Premiership match on Tuesday.

Pirates have met Djabal in the Champions League before, beating the Comorian champions 5-0 at home in February 2013 and 4-0 away the following month.

Hunt's battle cry fires up SuperSport players

SuperSport United workhorse Siphesihle Ndlovu has narrated how Matsatsantsa intend to go about their business in pushing for the league title, ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Marumo Gallants confirm move to Bloemfontein

Marumo Gallants will play their home games in the Motsepe Foundation Championship in Bloemfontein, but only once renovations to Dr Petrus Molemela ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Kaizer Chiefs sign Colombian striker who scored goals in Bolivia last season

Kaizer Chiefs have signed Colombian striker Efmamjjasond González Palacios.
Sport
1 day ago

Truter wants Safa to take action against match officials for poor decision

Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter hopes the SA Football Association (Safa) punishes the match officials that officiated in their 2-1 defeat ...
Sport
1 day ago

