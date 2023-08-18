Hunt’s battle cry fires up SuperSport players

SuperSport United workhorse Siphesihle Ndlovu has narrated how Matsatsantsa intend to go about their business in pushing for the league title, feeling having a four-time league winner in coach Gavin Hunt and seasoned campaigners both in defence and in attack is a recipe for success.
Having been playing their home games at Peter Mokaba Stadium from late last season after their traditional home venue, Lucas Moripe Stadium, was deemed unfit by the league to host matches, until their crosstown rivals Mamelodi Sundowns forked out a substantial fortune to make the stadium compliant a few weeks ago, SuperSport return to Tshwane today, hosting Cape Town City in a league tie at TUT Stadium.
“Coach Hunt demands that he wants to win things and we are buying into that as players, so there’s a belief among ourselves that we can give it a good fight in the league. We have a very strong squad as well to complement the coach’s pedigree. We have goal poachers like Terrence [Dzvukamanja] and [Godspower] Ighodaro. At the back, we have vast experience in guys like Tyson [Thulani Hlatshwayo] and Siyanda [Xulu],” Ndlovu told Sowetan this week.
“Our aim is to win as many games as we can early in the season to build that momentum because in this league, once you win many games in a row teams start to give you respect and that respect helps you to win games even when you are not at your best.”
Last season Matsatsantsa never tasted a league defeat at home, with an impressive 10 wins and five draws. Ndlovu insists they want to maintain that run. “It’s been a while since we lost a league game at home, so we want to keep that record intact for as long as we can,” noted the former Orlando Pirates man.
SuperSport and City head into this fixture still licking their wounds after crashing out of the MTN8 in the quarterfinals against Stellenbosch and Kaizer Chiefs respectively, last weekend.
Fixtures
Today: Royal v Stellenbosch, Harry Gwala, (7.30pm); SuperSport v CTP City, TUT, (7.30pm)
Tomorrow: Polokwane v Spurs, Old Peter Mokaba, (3pm); AmaZulu v Bay, Moses Mabhida, (5.30pm); Chippa v Sundowns, Nelson Mandela Bay, (8pm)
Sunday: Galaxy v Chiefs, Mbombela, (3pm)
