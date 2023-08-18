Maema wary of motivated Chilli Boys

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Neo Maema has identified areas where Chippa United will pose a threat when they meet at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (8pm).
After frustrating both the Soweto giants, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, by holding them to draws this season, Maema feels the Chilli Boys will be highly motivated to face them.
Sundowns head into the match having enjoyed a 100% start this season, while Chippa are winless in their three games, drawing all of them.
"Playing Chippa United is always a difficult match, especially in their background. We are expecting a difficult, intense match..." Maema told the club's media department.
"They are very quick on the side. They are also motivated by playing those draws against Pirates and Chiefs. So, we are expecting a very difficult match."
Maema also feels Chippa's main strength has been on new signings Luvuyo Memela and Augustine Mulenge, who have brought new life to their attack and that is something they will have to look out for tomorrow.
"I think their wingers are very quick on the counterattack. That's their main strength. They also got some new players, Memela and Mulenga, who are also influential to them and their game plan," he said.
"So, I think those are the players that are posing a threat going forward. Those are players that can cause trouble and we have to make sure we guard against such.
"We need to focus on our goals and stick together as a team and make sure that we focus more on our plans and goals... that is winning every match because we know everyone wants to beat us."
Meanwhile, Chippa midfielder Goodman Mosele believes if they can show the same attitude they applied in their first three matches, they may give Sundowns problems too.
"It's going to be a difficult match, but we will work and fight like we did in our previous match," Mosele told Sowetan yesterday.
"If we can fight, it will be a nice game. The positives we are taking from the games against Chiefs and Pirates are to play the way we've been playing and not change anything. We must fight like we have been doing.
"We also have to be compact, like we did against Chiefs, TS Galaxy and Pirates and everything will be fine."
