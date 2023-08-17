Sundowns coach believes ‘to mute the noise is to continue winning’

While many have suggested that Mamelodi Sundowns may struggle this season following their early performances, that’s not a concern for coach Rulani Mokwena who believes the only way to mute the noise is to continue winning.
The Brazilians maintained their perfect start this campaign following their 4-0 victory over Golden Arrows in the DStv Premiership match at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday.
The win, courtesy of a brace by Lesiba Nku strikes from Peter Shalulile and Grant Kekana, saw Mokwena’s charges record nine points in three matches.
“The consistent trend now is that we give zero chances to the opposition. We limit them to maybe one an average now per game,” Mokwena said to the media during the post-match press conference.
“Sekhukhune scored from a free kick that should not have been, against Kaizer Chiefs, the goal we conceded was a mistake. In fact, there were five errors before that goal came in, which we have analysed.
“That was their only chance, against Moroka Swallows, no chance. We really limited the crosses and no shots. You know how difficult this is.
“Does it affect me? No, does it concern me? Not necessarily, because unfortunately, it reflects a little bit on where we have to go.”
Mokwena said he took advice from people who were not emotionally attached to him or the club, as they gave honest criticism.
“And the things they are telling me about how we play and all of these for me is enough because even the level of criticism is good enough for me to not to be blinded by my attachment to the players.”
Sundowns will next face Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (8pm) and Mokwena said he knows they will improve when the season continues.
“I think the team is in a good position, the players know what I think we can improve on, we can play better and we will improve and get better.
“But also part of getting better and adapting to the new way that we will love to play with organisational forms during 90 minutes, the most important thing is to keep on winning.
“If you look at us in comparison to where some of our rivals are, we’ve done exceptionally well in relation to that and we just have to stay focused on ourselves and really try to mute the noise and continue working hard.”
Fixtures
Tomorrow: Royal v Stellenbosch, Harry Gwala, 7.30pm; SuperSport v CTP, TUT, 7.30pm
Saturday: Polokwane v Spurs, Old Peter Mokaba, 3pm; AmaZulu v Bay, Moses Mabhida, 5.30pm; Chippa v Sundowns, Nelson Mandela Bay, 8pm
Sunday: Galaxy v Chiefs, Mbombela, 3pm.
Image: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu
