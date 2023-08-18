History will play no role when Galaxy meet Chiefs – Mdantsane

TS Galaxy have been Kaizer Chiefs’ hoodoo team in recent times.
The two sides have met eight times in the past. Out of those eight meetings, Chiefs boast just a single win with five draws and two defeats. Galaxy and Chiefs face-off once again in a league tie at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on Sunday (3pm). Amakhosi midfielder Mduduzi Mdantsane is convinced the history between these two outfits will count for nothing on Sunday.
"What happened previously, we have to let it go. What’s important is now. Galaxy are a different team now compared to last season and we are also a different team, so I really don't think history will play any role in Sunday’s game,'' Mdantsane told Sowetan yesterday.
As much as they are still winless in the league after two games, Chiefs head into this league fixture high in morale after securing a place in the MTN8 semifinals by sneaking past Cape Town City in the quarterfinals last Sunday. Mdantsane also confirmed the victory over his former side, City, brought about good vibes within the squad.
“The confidence of the team is high. That win over City helped us a lot as far as boosting our morale is concerned. The spirit among the squad is amazing... everyone wants to win and fight for everything that's on offer,'' Mdantsane said.
After the win over the Citizens, Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki raved about Mdantsane's impact, saying: "By the way, we brought Mdu Mdantsane to the club because of his qualities and we believe he is the missing link we need to have in the club.”
The 28-year-old ex-Baroka skipper has opted to downplay Ntseki's remarks and his importance in the team. “Everyone in the team is important. It's not about me but it's about working together to achieve our collective goal of making our fans happy by winning things,” Mdantsane noted.
Meanwhile, yesterday Chiefs confirmed the capture of 24-year-old Colombian striker Efmamjjasond González Palacios. This signing came a day after the Soweto giants offloaded Burundian marksman Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana, freeing up a spot for a foreigner in their squad.
History will play no role when Galaxy meet Chiefs – Mdantsane
Rockets have been a hard nut to crack for Amakhosi
