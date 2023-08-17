Truter wants Safa to take action against match officials for poor decision

Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter hopes the SA Football Association (Safa) punishes the match officials that officiated in their 2-1 defeat against Moroka Swallows at Peter Mokaba Stadium.
Just when the game looked destined for a 1-all draw, Swallows snatched a late goal in dramatic fashion to bag maximum points. The Birds' stoppage time winner was given as an own goal from Sekhukhune keeper Ali Sangare, who crossed his goal line with the ball in his hands after being pushed by the visitors' striker Gabadinho Mhango.
Siyabonga Nkomo was the match referee, with Kgara Mokoena the first assistant and Romeo Matibidi the second one. Neermal Boodhoo was the match commissioner. The match officials were escorted by security after being pelted with missiles, at full time, by angry Sekhukhune fans. Lindokuhle Mtshali put Swallows in front in the 16th minute, before Chibuike Ohizu's strike, midway through, levelled matters.
"The officials' decision [to give the goal, despite Mhango's push on Sangare] is poor. We watched a game on Monday night, European game between Manchester United and Wolves, where the match officials got it wrong... [and] the VAR [didn't intervene, when United keeper André Onana clattered into Wolves' Sasa Kalajdzic in the penalty area, while attempting to reach a cross deep into stoppage time ]. The whole panel was suspended after that incident and here in SA we get away with decisions like that,'' Truter said.
"I just hope Safa takes [action against the match officials]…don't leave it as it is because, like I say, in Europe those decisions get punished."
Safa head of referees Abdul Ebrahim could not reached for comment on Thursday morning as his phone went unanswered. Referee Nkomo will submit his match report to Ebrahim, who'll then pass it to the review committee.
Should the review committee find that Nkomo and his assistants erred, they are likely to be at least slapped with four-weeks' suspension apiece like it happened with referee Tshidiso Maruping and linesman Cledwin Baloyi last season.
Maruping got his decision wrong when he awarded Golden Arrows a penalty against SuperSport United. Arrows won the game 2-1 after Nduduzo Sibiya scored a rebound of that controversial penalty. The game would have ended 1-all if it wasn’t for Maruping’s error.
Baloyi was banned for denying Swallows a clear goal in their goalless draw against TS Galaxy at home. The linesman incorrectly judged Waseem Isaacs to be off-side, before Keegan Allen scored what could have been the winning goal at the end.
Truter wants Safa to take action against match officials for poor decision
Image: Philip Maeta
