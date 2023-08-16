Kaizer Chiefs has confirmed the exit of striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana after they mutually agreed to terminate his contract.
The Burundian international joined Amakhosi last season and top scored for them with eight goals in 21 matches. But he was no longer part of their plans this season as he didn’t even make a single appearance for the club in their opening three matches.
The decision to release him was also to free up their foreign quota spot as they are believed to be searching for another striker.
“Kaizer Chiefs have come to an agreement with striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana to part ways after one season,” read the statement.
“He featured 21 times for Chiefs (17 starts + 4 subs) and found the back of the net 8 times.
“He will be free to join a team of his choice and we wish him well in his future.”
The 25-year-old was linked with a move to Moroccan giants Wydad AC but the move failed to materialise at the last minute despite him travelling to Morocco.
It remains to be seen which team he will join.
Meanwhile, Cape Town City announced they captured the services of Thabiso Kutumela on a season loan from Mamelodi Sundowns.
On Tuesday, Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena told the media that Kutumela requested a loan in favour of game time elsewhere and City confirmed on Wednesday they signed him.
Team believed to be searching for another striker
Chiefs part ways with Burundian international Bimenyimana
Image: Supplied
