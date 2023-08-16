Mammila used 2018 TKO final to fuel Mosele to haunt Pirates

Uninhibited Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila has told how he used Baroka's 2018 Telkom Knockout final triumph over Orlando Pirates to fuel midfielder Goodman Mosele to deliver the goods against the Buccaneers, his parent club, as Chilli Boys frustrated them with a 1-all draw.
Mosele, who's on loan at Chippa from Pirates, scored a scorcher that handed Chilli Boys a valuable point at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Tuesday. Bandile Shandu had put Pirates in front with a smartly-flicked strike in the 24th minute, before Mosele's ferocious goal six minutes after the hour mark.
Mammila and Mosele were together when Baroka stunned Pirates to lift the Telkom Knockout in 2018, where the former was the club's CEO. Mosele played a telling role in Bakgaga's TKO success, bossing the midfield in the game that had ended 2-all in extra time, before the Limpopo side won the tie on penalties.
“To be honest, I showed them [his players], especially Mosele, the Baroka vs Pirates when we beat Pirates through penalties in the Telkom Cup,'' Mammila said.
“I showed him how cool he was. Then I took him to Pirates, I said 'you've done well at Pirates, you even got a national team call-up...it doesn't mean that because you ended up not getting more game time you're not good enough'.
“I said 'don't show Pirates but show the country that you are a better player' and he agreed. He said 'Morgan thanks for being there for me, you are my father. I am going to thank you, I am going to reward you with a good game' and that's what he gave.”
Mosele was voted man of the match against the Buccaneers, his second man of the match gong this season after bagging his first in their league opener against Kaizer Chiefs that ended goalless at Moses Mabhida Stadium almost two weeks ago. In their next game, Chippa host perennial league kings Mamelodi Sundowns at the same venue in Gqeberha on Saturday (8pm).
