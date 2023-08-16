Sundowns coach sings praises of new signing Lesiba Nku

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has warned that there is still more to come from new signing Lesiba Nku after his brace against out-of-sorts Golden Arrows in their DStv Premiership match at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday.
Nku, who joined the club from relegated Marumo Gallants in the offseason, made his first start as he played an important role to help Masandawana thump Arrows 4-0.
Peter Shalulile and Grant Kekana scored the other goals. Speaking to the media during the post-match press conference, Mokwena told how he traced the 27-year-old midfielder.
"I spent a lot of time in the off-season speaking to him on the phone, trying to get to know him, getting people to tell me about him," Mokwena said.
"Getting people who played with him to tell me what type of a player he is and as a human being. The feeling I got was that we could be very aggressive. There were other teams that even moved more aggressively than us to try to get him.
"But I think because we had developed a very good relationship, we were able to bring him this side and I think there is still a lot more to be seen.
"There is a lot of work behind the scenes and I have to thank the club not only for the support in agreeing that this is the right player but also for working very hard behind the scenes to secure him early like we did with Lucas [Ribeiro Costa], like we did with [Thapelo] Maseko as we did with [Junior] Mendieta, so we can win the transfer period and get them day one in the pre-season so we can work.
"Unfortunately, [when] he arrived, he has a bit of a niggle with a hamstring and you understand because the previous club [Gallants] was fighting in the [CAF] Confederation Cup and they were also fighting for their league status, so even with the injury, they played him because he was one of their most important players.
"There is still a lot to come from Lesiba. He is the right player and he is at the right club with the right teammates and right brothers around him."
With good players around him at Sundowns, Mokwena believes Nku will even get better with time.
"I know when we signed him [there were] a lot of question marks, but that shows sometimes trust," he said. "Sometimes, in South Africa, we are not very patient, but I'm glad he puts in a performance like that when he gets his first start.
"He will get better. There are still a lot of things to improve on him. He will settle and he will do well. He's got good teammates around him. He is a good human being too."
Sundowns coach sings praises of new signing Lesiba Nku
Image: Lefty Shivambu
