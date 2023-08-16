Golden Arrows coach admits his players didn't come to the party in Sundowns match

Despite being thumped 4-0 by Mamelodi Sundowns in the DStv Premiership match at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday, Golden Arrows coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi feels Masandawana have not hit their best gear this season.
The Brazilians maintained their 100% record when they beat Arrows 4-0 to move to nine points on the table to take an early lead in the title race.
Lesiba Nku netted a brace, while Peter Shalulile and Grant Kekana added to their tally to register their biggest win so far this season.
But Vilakazi believes they are not where they were last campaign, suggesting that should they hit their gear, it will be difficult for any team to stop them again.
"Honestly speaking, when we analyzed Sundowns, they are not yet close to what they were last season," Vilakazi told the media during the post-match press conference.
"They were flying last season and in the past two games that they played, we saw that there is only one thing that they are trying to do better and it is to win the game irrespective of playing well or not.
"But today [Tuesday], because we didn't come to the party, I'm not too sure if this is a true reflection of Sundowns going forward or maybe their next game, they might have other results.
"But they did well today. But they are very close and not at the standard of what they did last season."
Vusumuzi also admitted they were terrible on the night as they didn't trouble Sundowns in the match.
"Not one of the best, not the results we were looking for. But I think I must be honest, we didn't come on board. We were just terrible in both aspects of the game, which is defensive and also offensive," he said.
"We struggled the whole first half. We could not even combine five passes. When you are playing against a quality side like Sundowns, you need to make sure that your defensive structure is one of the best.
"Conceding early goals, I think, also affected us. I think it was a matter of our players not coming to the party.
"Our plan was spot on, we analyzed Sundown's strong points and weaknesses where we needed to capitalise, try to be strong defensively, so it was just one of those games we just need to keep our heads up."
Golden Arrows coach admits his players didn't come to the party in Sundowns match
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Despite being thumped 4-0 by Mamelodi Sundowns in the DStv Premiership match at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday, Golden Arrows coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi feels Masandawana have not hit their best gear this season.
The Brazilians maintained their 100% record when they beat Arrows 4-0 to move to nine points on the table to take an early lead in the title race.
Lesiba Nku netted a brace, while Peter Shalulile and Grant Kekana added to their tally to register their biggest win so far this season.
But Vilakazi believes they are not where they were last campaign, suggesting that should they hit their gear, it will be difficult for any team to stop them again.
"Honestly speaking, when we analyzed Sundowns, they are not yet close to what they were last season," Vilakazi told the media during the post-match press conference.
"They were flying last season and in the past two games that they played, we saw that there is only one thing that they are trying to do better and it is to win the game irrespective of playing well or not.
"But today [Tuesday], because we didn't come to the party, I'm not too sure if this is a true reflection of Sundowns going forward or maybe their next game, they might have other results.
"But they did well today. But they are very close and not at the standard of what they did last season."
Vusumuzi also admitted they were terrible on the night as they didn't trouble Sundowns in the match.
"Not one of the best, not the results we were looking for. But I think I must be honest, we didn't come on board. We were just terrible in both aspects of the game, which is defensive and also offensive," he said.
"We struggled the whole first half. We could not even combine five passes. When you are playing against a quality side like Sundowns, you need to make sure that your defensive structure is one of the best.
"Conceding early goals, I think, also affected us. I think it was a matter of our players not coming to the party.
"Our plan was spot on, we analyzed Sundown's strong points and weaknesses where we needed to capitalise, try to be strong defensively, so it was just one of those games we just need to keep our heads up."
Sundowns outsmart blunt Arrows
Sekhukhune can bounce back like Manning Rangers did, says Truter
No need to press panic button yet, says Spurs captain
Moon optimistic Arrows will match dominant Sundowns
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos