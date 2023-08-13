Orlando Pirates' scoring spree, whose tally so far is an impressive nine goals from two games, has left their tactician Jose Riveiro gushing.
"[When we attack] sometimes the game becomes like a storm," the Spaniard enthused.
Looking like a well-oiled machine already, defending champions Pirates thumped Sekhukhune United 5-0 in the MTN8 quarterfinals at Orlando Stadium on Saturday evening, thanks to Zakhele Lepasa's hat-trick combined with goals from Philip Ndlondlo and Monnapule Saleng.
Lepasa also ballooned a penalty, meaning he could have scored four on the night. When the scoreline was 1-0, Sekhukhune had a chance to level matters but striker Chibuike Ohizu missed a penalty as well. The 5-0 demolition of Babina Noko came four days after the Sea Robbers had outwitted Royal AM 4-2 in a DStv Premiership tie at the same venue, where Lepasa managed a brace.
"You can easily notice and see that they (his players) are having fun. They really enjoy playing together. We are going forward... sometimes the game becomes like a storm,'' Riveiro gushed.
Scoring spree thrills Pirates coach Riveiro
'When we go forward the game becomes like a storm'
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
We go into all our games with the intention of winning, says Riveiro
"One of the keys [for their fluidity and scoring spree], I think, not the keys but maybe a small difference with the beginning of last season, because I think the end of the previous season, we were pretty much the same in terms of the amount of players that finish the actions in the box or close to the box and that gives much more possibilities to catch rebounds, second actions... to press a bit higher in the last third. That's why [they score an avalanche of goals]."
The Spaniard also didn't take anything away from his offensive stars, albeit acknowledging that their newly-found scoring spree won't be a daily occurrence Pirates face Chippa United in a league match at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Tuesday (7.30pm).
"Of course the forward players in the squad are very talented players, so obviously I can only be happy that we've scored nine goals in two games, understanding that it's not going to be always like that. We were very effective a few days [against Royal] ago and today (on Saturday) we were clinical,'' stated the Buccaneers coach.
"It's not always possible to score four or five goals in one game. Sometimes one and then you have to keep a clean sheet like we did today."
