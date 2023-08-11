Truter hopes to surprise Bucs if his team ‘gets it right’

Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter is putting faith in the homework they did against Orlando Pirates to surprise them.
Babina Noko will visit the Buccaneers in the MTN8 quarterfinal at Orlando Stadium tomorrow (6pm) in what will be a repeat of the Nedbank Cup where the Soweto Giants were victorious in May.
Truter warned that Pirates will face a different side from the one they played three months ago as they are now a better team.
“It's always going to be tough playing the defending champions in their background with the ghost [Pirates supporters] behind them,” Truter said yesterday.
“But going into this game, we've picked up injuries against Cape Town Spurs in our last match and we have a huge amount of fatigue after playing on Wednesday.
“But the occasion and playing Pirates is a motivation. It's a cup competition once-off, so if we can get it right on the night, we can surprise them.
“We learnt from our mistakes in the final [Nedbank Cup, where they lost 1-2]. I think we have grown from it and we are a better team from what they have faced in the final.”
Both Sekhukhune and Pirates lost their opening match, with Babina Noko losing 1-2 to Mamelodi Sundowns before bouncing back to beat Spurs 0-2 on Wednesday in Cape Town. The Buccaneers lost 1-0 to Stellenbosch before beating Royal AM 4-2 in Orlando on Tuesday.
And while Truter admitted that Jose Riveiro's side were impressive at home against Royal AM, he believes they have what it takes to contain the pressure they will face.
“Irrespective of what happened in the first game, they showed what they can do against Royal AM at home, so it is a very dangerous and good team we are facing,” he said.
“We are very flexible when it comes to challenges, we've analysed them and hopefully, we will get it right, but as good as they are they have conceded three goals in three games, so hopefully, it is something we can capitalise on.”
‘We are a better team from what they have faced in the final’
Truter hopes to surprise Bucs if his team ‘gets it right’
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix
