Riveiro acknowledges more fans starting to attend games

The Ghost crucial for players’ confidence, says Pirates coach

10 August 2023 - 07:49
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
James Monyane, Monnapule Saleng and Zakhele Lepasa celebrates during the DStv Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Royal AM at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday
Image: GALLO IMAGES/Lefty Shivambu

Orlando Pirates inability to frequently draw a capacity crowd to Orlando Stadium shocked coach Jose Riveiro at first, urging the Buccaneers faithful to fill up their home venue to ensure their opponents feel their wrath.

Pirates first home game of the campaign, a 4-2 win over Royal AM on Tuesday, attracted a sizeable home crowd. Even so, Riveiro feels The Ghost can still do better. Zakhele Lepasa managed a brace, while Monnapule Saleng and Bandile Shandu also found the back of the net. Hopewell Cele and Mxolisi Macuphu scored consolation goals for Thwihli Thwahla.

As a foreigner, lets say Ive been around enough... but in the beginning it was a bit surprising for me as to why not more [supporters filled Orlando Stadium]. We have space for more. I said already after the game that they [the supporters in the stands] are pushing us all the way most of the time. Id really like to see the stadium more frequently sold out,Riveiro stated.

If we want to continue growing together, its important that we feel that support. For me its fine [even if the stadium isnt full] because I am concentrating on my own stuff [but] for the players its very, very important...its crucial that we feel that we play at home.

However, the Spaniard also acknowledged the fact that the attendance rate at Orlando Stadium was gradually improving . Riveiro underlined it was crucial for his troops to play an enterprising brand of football to boost the chances of having more bums on the seats at Orlando Stadium.

Little by little we are getting more numbers [at Orlando Stadium], I think if we compare today [on Tuesday against Royal] with our first game against Swallows one year ago, I think today it [the crowd] was better... tomorrow [yesterday] is a holiday as well, it helps, Riveiro said.

Its also about us trying to offer good games, as good as possible and invite people to come and enjoy the game with us. This [putting in a good display] is important for our fans. Its not a discussion that weve got a lot of fans everywhere and like I said we have space for me in the stadium and thanks to those who come regularly because I can almost see that they are always the same.

Pirates host Sekhukhune United at the same venue in the MTN8 quarterfinals on Saturday at 6pm.

