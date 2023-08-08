×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Royal AM game is an ‘opportunity to make amends’ – Riveiro

Pirates coach says loss to Stellenbosch was just a fluke

08 August 2023 - 08:48
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro during the DStv Premiership match between Stellenbosch FC and Orlando Pirates at Danie Craven Stadium on August 05, 2023 in Stellenbosch, South Africa.
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro during the DStv Premiership match between Stellenbosch FC and Orlando Pirates at Danie Craven Stadium on August 05, 2023 in Stellenbosch, South Africa.
Image: EJ Langner

Orlando Pirates tactician Jose Riveiro aims to use todays DStv Premiership clash against Royal AM at Orlando Stadium to prove that losing to Stellenbosch on the road, in their season opener on Saturday, was just an accident.

Antonio van Wyks solitary strike is what sank Pirates, who are touted as title candidates by many, in Stellenbosch. Conversely, Royal drew goalless against KZN foes AmaZulu in their first league tie of the campaign over the weekend. Kick-off is 3pm today.

Riveiro views todays clash against Thwihli Thwahla as an opportunity to make amends and show that they were just unfortunate in the Cape Winelands.

We are lucky that we have to play on Tuesday again at home and to show there that today [referring to Sundays game against Stellenbosch] it was just an accident [to lose], said Riveiro.

With the CAF Champions League also on the horizon for Pirates, it means they will play a total of eight games this month. Riveiro is adamant they are well-equipped for a congested fixture programme ahead of them.

Psychologically I think we are ready or I want to think that we are ready. We have 36 players in the squad to try and mitigate the fact that we have to play eight games in August with long trips and long waits in the airports and all of these things that we are going to find playing on the continent, Riveiro said.

The Sea Robbers had gone 13 games unbeaten from last term with their last defeat the 1-0 against bitter foes Kaizer Chiefs in February in the league. Riveiro is pleased with the record they held, before Stellies stunned them, heaping praise on his troopsoverall display.

I think the last time we lost a game was against Chiefs in February after that we had a fantastic record together and if I have to lose one game, I will like to do it like we did today, fighting until the end, creating opportunities, pushing our opponent to the limit. Its football, it can happen like it happened today that you perform like this and you go home with zero points,” said the Pirates coach.

Chiefs have improved a lot this season – Rulani

Having analysed Kaizer Chiefs against Chippa United in their opening match and some of their preseason friendlies, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani ...
Sport
9 hours ago

Ribeiro unfazed by loss to Stellies

Orlando Pirates’ defeat to Stellenbosch in their DStv Premiership opener at Danie Craven Stadium at the weekend didn’t  faze tactician Jose Riveiro, ...
Sport
1 day ago

Rulani says Downs will ‘get momentum going’ soon

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena feels his side will only hit top gear in the fourth or fifth match of the season after their hard-fought 2-1 ...
Sport
1 day ago

Amakhosi 'still lack innovative spirit'

Despite an improved second half, Kaizer Chiefs still lacked the cutting edge to put Chippa United to the sword in their maiden league game of the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

'A soldier dies in war' Officer killed during taxi strike was 'hero of the city'
'A soldier dies in war' Officer killed during taxi strike was 'hero of the city'