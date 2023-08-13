Lyle Foster ‘grateful’ after impressive EPL debut against Man City

Bafana Bafana star Lyle Foster said he was “grateful” for his Premier League debut, made against no less than last season's treble-winning European champions Manchester City on Friday night.

While Foster impressed in the game that kicked off the 2023-24 Premier League season, City's monster striker Erling Haaland was the star of the show with a brace in their 3-0 win.

“Grateful for my debut in the Premier League. We still have a lot to give, it’s only the start,” Foster wrote on Instagram.