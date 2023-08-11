×

Soccer

‘Sekhukhune can manage different ways of playing during the game’

We go into all our games with the intention of winning, says Riveiro

11 August 2023 - 08:54
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Sekhukhune United head coach, Brandon Truter and Orlando Pirates counterpart Jose Riveiro at the launch of MTN top 8 Tournament in Randburg.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro said they would still be under pressure to dispatch Sekhukhune United in the MTN8 quarterfinals even if they werent the cups defending champions.

Pirates and Sekhukhune lock horns at Orlando Stadium tomorrow (6pm). Do you think that if we were not the defending champions this was going to be a friendly for us? Its the same, Riveiro said during the competitions media launch at SuperSport Studios in Randburg yesterday.

Every time we go onto the field we carry the history of the club and the expectations of our fans, so for us its a must to go into every game with the intention to win... maybe thats what you call pressure in this case but its a positive pressure because we are representing a big club. It is in us that we are competitive and we want to go through.

Riveiro implied they would deploy an offensive approach from the word go, acknowledging Babina Nokos flexibility in dealing with opponents. This clash is a repeat of last seasons Nedbank Cup final, where the Sea Robbers emerged as the 2-1 victors.

The expectations are high. Its a knockout game, so that influences the behaviour of the teams because you know that its either you go forward or you go home, the Pirates tactician noted.

“Sekhukhune are a well-organised team...they can manage different ways of playing during the game. Its very uncomfortable to play against them, we know it and its not going to be an exception on Saturday, but we are prepared.

Riveiro also dropped a hint that some of his key players, who missed the sides two opening league games against Stellenbosch and Royal AM, due to minor injuries, could feature against Sekhukhune tomorrow.

Miguel Timm and Kermit Erasmus headline the list of players who were sidelined by mild injuries when the Buccaneers battled it out against Stellies and Thwihli Thwahla.

In every department we have a lot of quality players. Almost everybody is ready to play [with] some players coming back from small injuries. The competition within the squad is one of our advantages and so far I am happy with all of my players, Riveiro said.

