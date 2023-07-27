×

Soccer

Riveiro happy new signings are adapting at Bucs

‘I think the future is going to be nice for them and the club’

27 July 2023 - 07:42
Neville Khoza Journalist
Jose Riveiro of Orlando Pirates during the 2023/2024 DStv Premiership season launch at MultiChoice City on 26 July, 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Jose Riveiro of Orlando Pirates during the 2023/2024 DStv Premiership season launch at MultiChoice City on 26 July, 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is delighted with the impact new signings have made during the pre-season and has said he is surprised with how quickly they have adapted.

The Buccaneers have been quite busy in the market as they brought in new players to strengthen the team ahead of the new season, where they will be competing in five competitions.

Patrick Maswanganyi showed a glimpse of what to expect when he scored twice during the Spanish tour last week and Riveiro believes the future is bright for the club with the new players they brought.

“When you go to the market, there are different factors playing a role,” Riveiro explained to the media after the DStv Premiership 2023/04 season launch yesterday in Randburg.

“We had to think in the short- to mid-term, I think Pirates did an exceptional job in the market. The adaptation of the players is going so well, in some of the cases, it’s even going quicker than what we expected.

“So happy with the new players because I think the future is going to be nice for them and the club as well.”

With Lesedi Kapinga having joined the club on Tuesday, Riveiro said he had been trying to speak to some people who worked with him before and he had been getting positive feedback from all of them.

“Well, what I know about him is what you all know. He has quality that he can add to our squad and also his quality as a human being,” he said. “I’ve been talking with people who had an opportunity with him and everyone says he is an exceptional human being. That’s very important for us because he is going to be part of our winning team.”

The Spaniard is also confident that his side will be far better this coming season as they look to challenge for the league title.

“We are more used to working together in general, so we can spend more time going through small details and things that can help us to be a bit different than the last season because it is important that we are in a permanent revolution as a team.”  

Meanwhile, Pirates have signed highly rated DR Congo striker Karim Kimvuidi from Maritzburg United.

