Soccer

Target is to go further in the tourney - Biyana

Coach Ellis views Argentina tie as a 'must-win'

27 July 2023 - 07:37
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Banyana Banyana players train in preparation for their second World Cup game against Argentina tomorrow morning.
Image: Banyana Banyana twitter

Banyana Banyana midfield anchor Kholosa Biyana, who’s in the books of Hollywoodbets Super League outfit University of Western Cape Ladies, has prioritised the team’s goal of advancing to the next round of the ongoing World Cup over trying to impress international scouts.

Having started Banyana’s Group G opener against Sweden last Sunday, where they were beaten 2-1, Biyana is again odds-on to keep her slot in the starting line-up when they face Argentina in their second match of the ongoing global showpiece, co-staged in New Zealand and Australia, in Dunedin, tomorrow (2am SA time).

“The World Cup is the biggest stage. I have been here before [as she was part of the Banyana squad in the previous World Cup in France in 2019],” said Biyana.

“I know where I have to be and I know that it [the World Cup] can give you that exposure but for me the most important thing is team performance because without it, you can never be seen. So the first important thing is to give my best and make sure we reach the team goal and after that anything can happen.

The 28-year-old Biyana wants Banyana to replicate the robustness they showed against Sweden when they battle it out against the South Americans tomorrow. “We are ready to face Argentina. It’s a very important game for us. It’s very important that we come with the same energy as we did against Sweden,” Biyana said.

Meanwhile, coach Desiree Ellis also weighed in on the Argentina clash, highlighting the need to win at all cost if they are to boost their chances of going to the next round of the tournament. She  sounded tactically well-prepared for Argentina, calling for her charges to maintain their defensive structure that helped them contain Sweden and improve upfront.

“Everybody is eager, looking forward to the next game against Argentina. We know how big the game is and we know we have to win the game,” said Ellis.

“We’ve seen certain things that we can exploit. We obviously have to be just as defensively sound as we were against Sweden. We have to be defensively organised as we were in the last game. The principle of defending and attacking won’t change but obviously we have to be way better in the attack ... the decision-making in the attack needs to be better.”

