×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Pirates face trip to Comoros as Downs get a bye in CAF

Sekhukhune must travel to Eswatini

26 July 2023 - 07:42
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
Orlando Pirates players display their new kit for the 2023-24 season at Orlando Stadium .
Orlando Pirates players display their new kit for the 2023-24 season at Orlando Stadium .
Image: Orlando Pirates/Twitter

Orlando Pirates will meet Djabal Club of Comoros in the first preliminary round of the Caf Champions League as determined in the draw was held in Cairo, Egypt yesterday.

If the Buccaneers, who won the competition in 1995, win in that round they will face the winner of the match between Jwaneng Galaxy of Botswana and Vipers SC of Uganda in the second preliminary round.

The winners in the second preliminary round will qualify for the 2023-24 group phase of the Champions League where only 16 teams will remain.

Mamelodi Sundowns, the 2016 winners who were narrowly beaten in the semifinals by Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic last season, were exempt from the first preliminary round because of their high ranking in Caf club competitions.

Sundowns will face the winner of Bendji from Gabon and Bumamuru of Burkina Faso in the second preliminary round. Sundowns will qualify for the group stages for the eighth time in a row if they win that match.

South Africa’s Caf Confederation Cup debutants, Sekhukhune United, play Young Buffaloes of Eswatini in the first preliminary round, and if they win will face DR Congo’s St Eloi Lupopo in the second preliminary round. 

SuperSport United, the other South African club in the Confederation Cup, will not be involved in the first preliminary round and will await the winners between Gaborone United of Botswana and ASSM Elgeco Plus of Madagascar in the next stage. 

The first leg of these preliminaries in both competitions will be played on August 18 to 19 and the second leg on August 25 to 26.

Meanwhile, new Pirates signing Lesedi Kapinga is pleased to have joined the club and said he is looking forward to contributing at the club.

Kapinga has signed a three-year-deal. The 28-year-old attacking midfielder was a free agent after his contract with Mamelodi Sundowns was not renewed at the end of June.

"I am pleased to join the club. I'm not much of a talker because talk is cheap," Kapinga told the club official website.

"All I'm focused on is to start training and working my way back to playing the game I love."

The club also revealed that Kapinga has been allocated the jersey number 21.

- additional reporting by Neville Khoza 

Ellis explains why she snubbed Noko, Dlamini

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has justified her decision to snub regulars Andile Dlamini and Noko Matlou in favour of Kaylan Swart and Bongeka ...
Sport
10 hours ago

‘Dream come true to play against Messi’: Sundowns' Mailula on move to MLS

As he prepares to embark on his North American dream with Toronto FC in Major League Soccer (MLS), Cassius Mailula says he cannot wait to play ...
Sport
1 day ago

Kapinga ready for action after penning two-year deal with Pirates

New Orlando Pirates signing Lesedi Kapinga is pleased to have joined the club and said he is looking forward to contributing at the club.
Sport
1 day ago

Mohomi feels he’s settling in well at Bay

Following outstanding performances for Marumo Gallants last season, Richards Bay midfielder Lucky Mohomi feels he is slowly getting back to his old ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

[WATCH] How should the government clean your tap water?
'We felt threatened' - VIP protection cop details moments leading up to alleged ...