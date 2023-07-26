Pirates face trip to Comoros as Downs get a bye in CAF

Orlando Pirates will meet Djabal Club of Comoros in the first preliminary round of the Caf Champions League as determined in the draw was held in Cairo, Egypt yesterday.
If the Buccaneers, who won the competition in 1995, win in that round they will face the winner of the match between Jwaneng Galaxy of Botswana and Vipers SC of Uganda in the second preliminary round.
The winners in the second preliminary round will qualify for the 2023-24 group phase of the Champions League where only 16 teams will remain.
Mamelodi Sundowns, the 2016 winners who were narrowly beaten in the semifinals by Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic last season, were exempt from the first preliminary round because of their high ranking in Caf club competitions.
Sundowns will face the winner of Bendji from Gabon and Bumamuru of Burkina Faso in the second preliminary round. Sundowns will qualify for the group stages for the eighth time in a row if they win that match.
South Africa’s Caf Confederation Cup debutants, Sekhukhune United, play Young Buffaloes of Eswatini in the first preliminary round, and if they win will face DR Congo’s St Eloi Lupopo in the second preliminary round.
SuperSport United, the other South African club in the Confederation Cup, will not be involved in the first preliminary round and will await the winners between Gaborone United of Botswana and ASSM Elgeco Plus of Madagascar in the next stage.
The first leg of these preliminaries in both competitions will be played on August 18 to 19 and the second leg on August 25 to 26.
Meanwhile, new Pirates signing Lesedi Kapinga is pleased to have joined the club and said he is looking forward to contributing at the club.
Kapinga has signed a three-year-deal. The 28-year-old attacking midfielder was a free agent after his contract with Mamelodi Sundowns was not renewed at the end of June.
"I am pleased to join the club. I'm not much of a talker because talk is cheap," Kapinga told the club official website.
"All I'm focused on is to start training and working my way back to playing the game I love."
The club also revealed that Kapinga has been allocated the jersey number 21.
- additional reporting by Neville Khoza
Pirates face trip to Comoros as Downs get a bye in CAF
Sekhukhune must travel to Eswatini
