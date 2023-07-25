"I am pleased to join the club. I'm not much of a talker because talk is cheap," Kapinga told the club official website.
Kapinga ready for action after penning two-year deal with Pirates
Midfielder's contract was not renewed at Downs
Image: Lefty Shivambu
New Orlando Pirates signing Lesedi Kapinga is pleased to have joined the club and said he is looking forward to contributing at the club.
Kapinga joined the Buccaneers on Tuesday, signing a three-year-deal, the club confirmed. The 28-year-old attacking midfielder was a free agent after his contract with Mamelodi Sundowns was not renewed at the end of June.
"I am pleased to join the club. I'm not much of a talker because talk is cheap," Kapinga told the club official website.
"All I'm focused on is to start training and working my way back to playing the game I love."
The club also revealed that Kapinga has been allocated the number 21 jersey number and he will link up with his new teammates this week.
Kapinga is known for creativity and flair and he arrived at the Buccaneers after scoring four goals with seven assists in 39 matches for the Brazilians.
Pirates were favourites to sign him since he parted ways with Sundowns last month.
