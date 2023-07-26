Matthews tells how United signed Dzvukamanja

SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews has revealed that they were surprised when they were asked to make an offer for striker Terrence Dzvukamanja by his agent [Mike Makaab] while he was still with Orlando Pirates.
Dzvukamanja, 29, has joined SuperSport, where he reunited with coach Gavin Hunt, who brought him to now-defunct Bidvest Wits in 2018 from Ngezi Platinum.
Prior to his move, Bucs said Dzvukamanja asked them if he could be released from his contract, which apparently had a year remaining, to return to Zimbabwe so he could attend to personal issues.
But the Soweto giants said they were "surprised" when they received an offer from SuperSport for the player.
"I was asked if I was prepared to make an offer on Terrence by his agent," Matthews told the media yesterday after they announced a partnership with Tshwane University of Technology for the women's team.
"I indicated I would be prepared to make an offer and I indicated what the maximum offer that I would be able to make was. Pirates moved that offer, but we accepted it because he is a big player for us.
"It was unexpected, but a big signing for us, a player that [coach] Gavin knows and loves as well. A guy who had a cracker in the second half of the season last year.
"We tried to bring him in January but Pirates pushed us off and after he did all he did for them I really didn't believe we had a chance to bring him."
Matthews also revealed that they tried to keep Zakhele Lepasa, who was on loan from Pirates, but were told he was not available.
"I was very grateful they loaned him to me for six months, he added freshness and a couple of goals and it worked out for him too, he went back to Pirates," Matthews said of striker Lepasa.
The deal with TUT, meanwhile, will see SuperSport able to comply with the CAF regulations which require participants of inter-club competitions to have women teams. SuperSport will also use the university stadium as a home base for the new season.
Matthews tells how United signed Dzvukamanja
SuperSport announce deal with TUT for women's team
Image: Veli Nhlapo
