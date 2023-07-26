"It's easy to criticise but you can only criticise something that has gone through the test and say 'this thing isn't right'. History will show you that all the coaches that we brought, even from abroad none of them had won anything or had any success where they came from. The criticism that has been levelled against him [Ntseki] that been very, very unfair because he hasn't even started doing anything with the team.''
Hands off Ntseki – Motaung comes to new Amakhosi coach's defence
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs supremo Kaizer Motaung has strongly reprimanded the Amakhosi faithful for criticising the appointment of Molefi Ntseki as the new coach, calling for them to give him a chance as history demonstrates he may be the man to finally end the club's prolonged trophy drought.
"I think the coach just needs to be given a chance to do his job because as you are well aware that when the announcement was made about the appointment of... or should I say the re-deployment of the coach to the first team, brought a lot of mixed feelings from a lot of people. Obviously, talk is cheap,'' Motaung said on the sidelines of the launch of their new Kappa jersey at The Galleria Conference and Events Venue in Eastgate on Tuesday night.
"It's easy to criticise but you can only criticise something that has gone through the test and say 'this thing isn't right'. History will show you that all the coaches that we brought, even from abroad none of them had won anything or had any success where they came from. The criticism that has been levelled against him [Ntseki] that been very, very unfair because he hasn't even started doing anything with the team.''
The Amakhosi owner expanded by also taking a swipe at social media users, insinuating that's where the anti-Ntseki campaigns are fuelled. "It's unfortunate that because of social media today people are at liberty to say anything, anyhow, anywhere because of the excitement of social media,'' Motaung noted.
"The only time they [most of previous coaches] made success was when they came to Kaizer Chiefs and they found the set-up the way it was. We hope that Ntseki can be given that opportunity to do his job and then we can see after sometime if we can criticise him or something like that."
Ntseki happy with Chiefs’ performance
