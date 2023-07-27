Molefi Ntseki vows to ride negativity wave and do his job

Molefi Ntseki has implied that if he wasn’t a local, people would have reacted differently to his appointment as the new Kaizer Chiefs coach, hoping to vanquish the negativity as time goes by.
Having been the club’s head of technical and youth for the last two years, Ntseki was installed as the head coach late last month. His installation elicited mixed reactions, with many questioning his pedigree at club level since he’d never held such a high-level position before.
“Maybe it's me being a South African because as South Africans we’ve got little love for oneself, so hopefully overtime we’ll outgrow the negativity in us about us and become a very positive nation,” Ntseki said on the sidelines of the 2023/24 DStv season’s launch at MultiChoice City in Randburg yesterday.
Even so, the negativity didn’t shock Ntseki, who was subjected to somewhat the same ill-treatment when he was promoted to the Bafana Bafana head coaching role back in August 2019. The Chiefs coach said he had always endured such derision ever since he ventured into coaching some 25 years ago.
“It [being doubted and ridiculed] has happened to me since I started coaching 25 years ago. There’ll always be people who’ve got their opinions in terms of how you do things and your approach...the type of players you use, so I think in the past 25 years I’ve gone through that. I wasn’t surprised [when people questioned his credentials] but the most important thing is that I’ve got a job to do and that job has to be done to the best of my ability,” Ntseki said.
Ntseki also explained why Amakhosi didn’t hold their pre-season camp in Europe like rivals Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, who went to Spain and Holland respectively. Chiefs camped in Mpumalanga before going to Tanzania to play Young Africans last Saturday. Amakhosi’s pre-season programme will also see them travel to Botswana to face Township Rollers on Saturday.
“The plan to start the pre-season was done last year. So, It’s not about which club went wherever...it was our plan to say we will do our pre-season in SA for our own tactical and physical reasons. That’s why the first week we went to Mpumalanga because we are fully aware that coming from the highveld, coming into the lowveld players will be physically well-prepared,” said Ntseki.
Molefi Ntseki vows to ride negativity wave and do his job
South Africans don’t believe in their own – Chiefs coach
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Molefi Ntseki has implied that if he wasn’t a local, people would have reacted differently to his appointment as the new Kaizer Chiefs coach, hoping to vanquish the negativity as time goes by.
Having been the club’s head of technical and youth for the last two years, Ntseki was installed as the head coach late last month. His installation elicited mixed reactions, with many questioning his pedigree at club level since he’d never held such a high-level position before.
“Maybe it's me being a South African because as South Africans we’ve got little love for oneself, so hopefully overtime we’ll outgrow the negativity in us about us and become a very positive nation,” Ntseki said on the sidelines of the 2023/24 DStv season’s launch at MultiChoice City in Randburg yesterday.
Even so, the negativity didn’t shock Ntseki, who was subjected to somewhat the same ill-treatment when he was promoted to the Bafana Bafana head coaching role back in August 2019. The Chiefs coach said he had always endured such derision ever since he ventured into coaching some 25 years ago.
“It [being doubted and ridiculed] has happened to me since I started coaching 25 years ago. There’ll always be people who’ve got their opinions in terms of how you do things and your approach...the type of players you use, so I think in the past 25 years I’ve gone through that. I wasn’t surprised [when people questioned his credentials] but the most important thing is that I’ve got a job to do and that job has to be done to the best of my ability,” Ntseki said.
Ntseki also explained why Amakhosi didn’t hold their pre-season camp in Europe like rivals Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, who went to Spain and Holland respectively. Chiefs camped in Mpumalanga before going to Tanzania to play Young Africans last Saturday. Amakhosi’s pre-season programme will also see them travel to Botswana to face Township Rollers on Saturday.
“The plan to start the pre-season was done last year. So, It’s not about which club went wherever...it was our plan to say we will do our pre-season in SA for our own tactical and physical reasons. That’s why the first week we went to Mpumalanga because we are fully aware that coming from the highveld, coming into the lowveld players will be physically well-prepared,” said Ntseki.
Hands off Ntseki – Motaung comes to new Amakhosi coach's defence
Matthews tells how United signed Dzvukamanja
Amakhosi, Kappa renew old partnership
Pirates face trip to Comoros as Downs get a bye in CAF
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos