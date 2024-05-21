Soccer

No let up for Sundowns despite new points mark

Matthews reveals champs are now aiming for 78 points

21 May 2024 - 07:30
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Image: Ashley Vlotman

Mamelodi Sundowns gem Tashreeq Matthews has made it known that the Brazilians’ aim is to end the season with a lofty tally of 78 points after eclipsing the 71-point record.

Sundowns, who’ve already broken several records in the league this term, face scintillating TS Galaxy in their penultimate league fixture at Mbombela Stadium tonight (7.30pm). The champions will then host Cape Town City in their final league game of the season at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, where they will also be presented with their trophy, on Saturday.

Sundowns are fresh from setting a new record of 72 points in a 16-team era after beating Stellenbosch at the weekend. The Tshwane heavyweights, who are on course to finish the season undefeated in the league, broke their own record of 71 points, set in the 2015/16 season, under former coach Pitso Mosimane. 

“It [reaching 72 points] is a great achievement... we made history but we have the opportunity to go even further. We have two games left and the next game is against TS Galaxy, where we want to take the 72 [point tally] to 75 and then there’s the last game against Cape Town City at the weekend, where there’s an opportunity to take it to 78. It obviously feels good making history and breaking records as a team,” Matthews said.

Sundowns also stand a realistic chance of beating the 18-team era record of 75 points they jointly hold with Kaizer Chiefs. Sundowns and Amakhosi achieved this feat in the 1998/99 season with the Brazilians eventually winning the league on goal difference. Downs reached 75 points again when they retained the championship the following term

On the other hand, Galaxy aim to consolidate their fourth spot to qualify for the CAF Confederation Cup as third-placed Pirates, who chase the second spot to qualify for the Champions League alongside Sundowns, are already guaranteed Confed Cup football next term courtesy of being the Nedbank Cup finalists, meeting the Brazilians in the decider at Mbombela Stadium on June 1.

