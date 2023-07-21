Yanga move gives Skudu a chance to spread his wings

Skilful winger Mahlatsi “Skudu” Makudubela has narrated why he couldn’t let the opportunity to play for Tanzania giants Young Africans pass him, buying into the notion that the Tanzania Premier League is bigger than Mzansi’s Premier Soccer League.
Penning a two-year-deal, Makudubela completed his move to Yanga early this week after his Marumo Gallants contract expired at the end of last month. “Tanzanian league is fifth, followed by SA in sixth position [according to International Federation of Football Statistics and History], so it means this league is bigger than SA league,'' Makudubela told Sowetan from Tanzania yesterday.
“Yanga have won the league three times in a row and they are always in CAF competitions. So, with all due respect, there was no chance to stay in SA and play for a club that only fights for the top-eight. SA league made me but, sometimes you’ve to spread your wings and fly.”
Skudu, 33, emphasised his transfer to Yanga was also motivated by being ambitious, revealing he was on the verge of joining a DStv Premiership side when Yanga owner Hersi Said Ally called him to offer him a deal.
“I am a very ambitious player with dreams and goals. Looking at the history of this club and the things they’ve achieved, they are ambitious and they’ll be playing the Champions League in the new season. They always aspire to be the best in Africa, hence they are the biggest team in East Africa,” Makudubela said.
“Another player would have easily decided to remain in SA with his family in the comfort zone, but am I really that person? No. I want challenges and I want to spread my wings...there’s no growth in my comfort zone, so I couldn’t say no. I was on the verge of signing with one PSL team when Yanga president called.”
Makudubela’s first game in Yanga colours, albeit unofficial, will be against familiar opponent, Kaizer Chiefs, as the two teams face off in a friendly at Dar es Salaam’s Benjamin Mkapa Stadium tomorrow (7pm SA time).
Image: Philip Maeta
