Despite losing 1-0, new Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki sounded pleased with how his side applied themselves in the friendly against Tanzanian heavyweights Young Africans in front of a capacity 60,000 crowd at Dar es Salaam’s Benjamin Mkapa Stadium at the weekend.
“If you look at how we played in the first half and how we played in the second, there’s something cooking, there’s something we are working on. In terms of how we play out of possession and in possession, I think we are getting it right,” Ntseki, who replaced Arthur Zwane several weeks ago, told local TV station Azam after the game.
“It’s a preparation period. One step at a time. I think it was a good 90 minutes from those boys and they did very well ... Apart, maybe, from a few moments where we allowed them to play through us. But to be honest, in terms of our team performance, I’m happy.”
A number of newcomers like Given Msimango, Thatayaone Ditlhokwe and Pule Mmodi got the nod in Ntseki’s maiden starting line-up as Amakhosi mentor, while Ranga Chivaviro, Keagan Dolly and Ashley Du Preez missed out due to injuries.
Chiefs, who will officially launch their new kit tomorrow, will continue with their preparations for the impending season by going to Botswana to face that country’s giants, Township Rollers – who have a few South Africans like Thabo Rakhale and Tshepo Matete on their books – at Botswana National Stadium on Saturday.
Ntseki happy with Chiefs’ performance
New coach says his boys did well despite 1-0 loss to Tanzanians
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
