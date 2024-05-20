Johnson aims to bow out with victory at Spurs

Kaizer Chiefs interim mentor Cavin Johnson became diplomatic when quizzed whether their last game of the season, against Cape Town Spurs, was the most important of his short stint at the club.
Top 8-chasing Chiefs and the already relegated Spurs will meet on the final day of the DStv Premiership campaign at Athlone Stadium on Saturday (3pm). To hold onto their eighth spot, Chiefs first need to beat Spurs.
Eighth-placed Chiefs are level on point with AmaZulu and Polokwane City in position nine and 10 respectively but boast a better goal difference heading into the final day of the 2023/24 DStv Premiership term.
"I think it's important that in the last few months that I've been the head coach of Kaizer Chiefs, every game I played was always the most important and I don't make excuses but as a coach you win some and you lose some,'' Johnson answered when he was asked if the Spurs clash was the most important during his Chiefs tenure after a goalless draw against Polokwane at FNB Stadium at the weekend.
"I will make sure that I prepare well so that it [the Spurs outing] will be the best game I've ever played as a Chiefs coach."
Johnson, who initially joined Chiefs as head of academy in September, was appointed a coach on an interim basis when the club sacked Molefi Ntseki in October. The 65-year-old Johnson has since overseen 21 fixtures, winning just six with eight defeats and seven draws across all tournaments.
Johnson also admitted their display against Rise and Shine was just lackluster. The Glamour Boys lacked fluidity and creativity all game long. "We weren’t able to make combinations and we weren’t able to put together a good five to ten 10 as Chiefs, which we weren’t happy about,'' Johnson said.
"I thought in the second half we were better but only towards the end... we made a few changes and looked like we could get to the goal line and score but it didn’t happen, we were able to get there but at the same time, not calm enough, I think a little bit too edgy to score."
Johnson aims to bow out with victory at Spurs
Chiefs must win at demoted team to finish in top 8
