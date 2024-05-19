Soccer

Chiefs' occasion to honour Khune a low-key affair

Johnson blames election rallies for poor turnout

19 May 2024 - 11:20
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Itumeleng Khune honoured by Kaizer chiefs after their DStv/PSL match agaist Polokwane City at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson bemoaned his side's performance as they drew goalless against Polokwane City at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Johnson said his team's showing wasn't befitting for the occasion of honouring veteran goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune. Chiefs confirmed as early as last June that Khune was in his final season as the club's player, albeit he continues to sound like someone who's not yet ready to retire. 

Having said that they won't offer him any contract as a player beyond this season, Chiefs honoured the veteran shot-stopper for his 25-year service at the club by giving him a guard of honour and two jersey plaques, signed by all his teammates, before kickoff against Polokwane.

"We all wanted to give Khune, not a good sendoff, but to honour him in the right manner but we didn't with that performance. We also wanted to give our supporters the three points but we couldn't do it,'' Johnson said. 

Johnson also suggested that uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK ) party's synchronised manifesto rally at nearby Orlando Stadium was the reason the occasion to honour Khune didn't really attract a bigger crowd.

"Regarding the supporters, I think we are still the most supported team in the PSL in any one game. We expected to have more supporters today but we didn't... but you look back at what's happening around, there are a lot of election gatherings. People are saying 'hey let me go to a rally so that I can get Sassa [grant]'; so we are also faced with a lot of those competitions,'' Johnson said.

Meanwhile, Khune, who turns 37 next month,  emphasised that the occasion wasn't a farewell as he's not yet retiring.

"It's not a farewell. The club made it clear that they are honouring me for 25 years of service,'' Khune told SuperSport TV after the game, which was Chiefs' last at home this term.

"They didn't say we are bidding farewell to Itumeleng Khune, so I think we will go back, sit down and discuss the future but for now nothing has been confirmed and my legs can still carry me for the next couple of years.''

 

