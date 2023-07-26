Kaizer Chiefs and Italian sportswear brand Kappa last night launched the club’s home and away jerseys for the new season, saying they hope the renewed partnership would herald the club’s glory days.
“[We] conquered before when [we] first partnered up in 1989, with Amakhosi winning a sensational quadruple of titles in the first year of their Kappa sponsorship,” a statement said.
“The seven-year partnership spanning 1989 to 1996 was a hugely successful one of glitz, glamour and glory for the club, which revolutionised South African sport as it captured the imagination of the nation, with Chiefs winning 12 trophies with Kappa in a dominant era.”
Chiefs, who ended a long partnership with Nike last season, will now take to the pitch in their striking new gold and black home kit.
“The home jersey is predominantly gold – symbolising Amakhosi's commitment to success and excellence – with bold black inflections accentuating the sleek design, which will be complemented by either black or gold shorts on the field.”
Chiefs and Kappa have also introduced a beguiling green and gold away kit for the season.
“It also symbolises the growth and the nurturing of a new relationship, while the gold trim symbolises victory and the accomplishment of the club over the past 53 years,” the parties said.
Chiefs marketing director Jessica Motaung said: "These designs epitomise our brand identity and the loyalty of our supporters. We believe that these kits will not only inspire our players on the field but also resonate with the Amakhosi faithful in a profound way."
Ricky Joseph, director and head of Kappa SA, said: "After almost 30 years of being apart from each other, we are once again truly delighted to be associated with Kaizer Chiefs; an iconic football club with a legendary status in Africa."
Launch of team kits reflects on club’s glory years in the 90s
Amakhosi, Kappa renew old partnership
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Kaizer Chiefs and Italian sportswear brand Kappa last night launched the club’s home and away jerseys for the new season, saying they hope the renewed partnership would herald the club’s glory days.
“[We] conquered before when [we] first partnered up in 1989, with Amakhosi winning a sensational quadruple of titles in the first year of their Kappa sponsorship,” a statement said.
“The seven-year partnership spanning 1989 to 1996 was a hugely successful one of glitz, glamour and glory for the club, which revolutionised South African sport as it captured the imagination of the nation, with Chiefs winning 12 trophies with Kappa in a dominant era.”
Chiefs, who ended a long partnership with Nike last season, will now take to the pitch in their striking new gold and black home kit.
“The home jersey is predominantly gold – symbolising Amakhosi's commitment to success and excellence – with bold black inflections accentuating the sleek design, which will be complemented by either black or gold shorts on the field.”
Chiefs and Kappa have also introduced a beguiling green and gold away kit for the season.
“It also symbolises the growth and the nurturing of a new relationship, while the gold trim symbolises victory and the accomplishment of the club over the past 53 years,” the parties said.
Chiefs marketing director Jessica Motaung said: "These designs epitomise our brand identity and the loyalty of our supporters. We believe that these kits will not only inspire our players on the field but also resonate with the Amakhosi faithful in a profound way."
Ricky Joseph, director and head of Kappa SA, said: "After almost 30 years of being apart from each other, we are once again truly delighted to be associated with Kaizer Chiefs; an iconic football club with a legendary status in Africa."
Matthews tells how United signed Dzvukamanja
Don’t take Argentina lightly, warns wary Mbane
Pirates face trip to Comoros as Downs get a bye in CAF
Ellis explains why she snubbed Noko, Dlamini
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos