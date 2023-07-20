×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Mabedi not closing the door on PSL return

Malawi interim coach focused on Flames job for now

20 July 2023 - 09:45
Neville Khoza Journalist
Patrick Mabedi, coach of Malawi could make a comback to the PSL.
Patrick Mabedi, coach of Malawi could make a comback to the PSL.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender and captain Patrick Mabedi insists he is not closing the door for a PSL return after he revealed there's interest in his services in SA.

Mabedi is currently the interim coach of the Malawi national team and was in charge of the Cosafa Cup squad that recently took part in the tournament in Durban.

The 49-year-old worked for a number of PSL clubs since retirement as an assistant and co-coach at Chiefs, Moroka Swallows, Black Leopards and the now-defunct MP Black Aces.

“On that one, we need to put it in the left side pocket because we don’t know what tomorrow brings,” Mabedi said. "There’re a couple of PSL teams that have come to me, they wanted my services. It’s difficult to say now.

“[But] In football, things can happen in a short period of time, so I won’t be able to respond immediately, but we’ll see when the time goes. I don’t know what the [Malawi] FA is thinking and I don’t know what other teams are thinking. So, we just need to wait and see.”

Mabedi was appointed as Malawi interim coach in April on a short-term deal and his contract will expire in September. And while he said he is happy to continue coaching the national team, he is also not closing the door on a PSL return. 

"This project I have now is important, you can't start the house [foundation] and run away, it is not fair," he said. "I think it is important for these young players. I’d love to help these kids reach their goals and to achieve what they want."

Bucs need to acquire another striker after Dzvukamanja exit

Following Terrence Dzvukamanja’s departure from Orlando Pirates earlier this week, erstwhile striker Andries Sebola is concerned as he feels the ...
Sport
8 hours ago

All eyes on Australia, New Zealand as Women's World Cup starts

The ninth Women's World Cup and by far the biggest in the tournament's history kicks off today with co-hosts New Zealand and Australia in action, ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Banyana bury bonus row as World Cup begins

Banyana Banyana star Thembi Kgatlana has highlighted that they've put the bonus row with Safa behind them, switching attention to the World Cup ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Orlando Pirates draw last game in Spain against LaLiga's Las Palmas

Orlando Pirates wrapped up their preseason tour of Spain with a 0-0 draw against newly promoted Spanish LaLiga side UD Las Palmas at Banús Football ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE | footage of Joburg CBD explosion
Joburg Explosion Mayhem