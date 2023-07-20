Former Kaizer Chiefs defender and captain Patrick Mabedi insists he is not closing the door for a PSL return after he revealed there's interest in his services in SA.
Mabedi is currently the interim coach of the Malawi national team and was in charge of the Cosafa Cup squad that recently took part in the tournament in Durban.
The 49-year-old worked for a number of PSL clubs since retirement as an assistant and co-coach at Chiefs, Moroka Swallows, Black Leopards and the now-defunct MP Black Aces.
“On that one, we need to put it in the left side pocket because we don’t know what tomorrow brings,” Mabedi said. "There’re a couple of PSL teams that have come to me, they wanted my services. It’s difficult to say now.
“[But] In football, things can happen in a short period of time, so I won’t be able to respond immediately, but we’ll see when the time goes. I don’t know what the [Malawi] FA is thinking and I don’t know what other teams are thinking. So, we just need to wait and see.”
Mabedi was appointed as Malawi interim coach in April on a short-term deal and his contract will expire in September. And while he said he is happy to continue coaching the national team, he is also not closing the door on a PSL return.
"This project I have now is important, you can't start the house [foundation] and run away, it is not fair," he said. "I think it is important for these young players. I’d love to help these kids reach their goals and to achieve what they want."
Mabedi not closing the door on PSL return
Malawi interim coach focused on Flames job for now
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
Former Kaizer Chiefs defender and captain Patrick Mabedi insists he is not closing the door for a PSL return after he revealed there's interest in his services in SA.
Mabedi is currently the interim coach of the Malawi national team and was in charge of the Cosafa Cup squad that recently took part in the tournament in Durban.
The 49-year-old worked for a number of PSL clubs since retirement as an assistant and co-coach at Chiefs, Moroka Swallows, Black Leopards and the now-defunct MP Black Aces.
“On that one, we need to put it in the left side pocket because we don’t know what tomorrow brings,” Mabedi said. "There’re a couple of PSL teams that have come to me, they wanted my services. It’s difficult to say now.
“[But] In football, things can happen in a short period of time, so I won’t be able to respond immediately, but we’ll see when the time goes. I don’t know what the [Malawi] FA is thinking and I don’t know what other teams are thinking. So, we just need to wait and see.”
Mabedi was appointed as Malawi interim coach in April on a short-term deal and his contract will expire in September. And while he said he is happy to continue coaching the national team, he is also not closing the door on a PSL return.
"This project I have now is important, you can't start the house [foundation] and run away, it is not fair," he said. "I think it is important for these young players. I’d love to help these kids reach their goals and to achieve what they want."
Bucs need to acquire another striker after Dzvukamanja exit
All eyes on Australia, New Zealand as Women's World Cup starts
Banyana bury bonus row as World Cup begins
Orlando Pirates draw last game in Spain against LaLiga's Las Palmas
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos