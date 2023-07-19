The erstwhile Galaxy skipper, 26, is already feeling at home at Naturena, highlighting the significance of being welcomed warmly in a new environment in order for you to deliver the goods. Msimango also singled out a few senior players like Itumeleng Khune and Keagan Dolly for special recognition.
"Being in pre-season [camp] with the club has been nothing but fantastic. The guys have welcomed me with open arms. The management has been warm to me and I think that's important for the player to feel welcomed in a space...to feel wanted, so that you can perform at your utmost best and settle in quickly. This is a massive club, so it's important that you adapt as soon as possible,'' Msimango said.
"The senior players have played a massive role in my induction in the club. They've shown me the ropes...your Itu [Khune], your Keagan, even Brandon [Peterson], Bruce [Bvuma] as well [as] I consider him as a senior member of the club. Just filling you in about the culture of the club and what goes on, how it works, the production and everything that happens within the club."
Given Msimango promises Chiefs fans a return to club's glory days
New recruit welcomed warmly by teammates
Image: Supplied
Newly recruited Kaizer Chiefs centre-half Given Msimango has promised the Amakhosi faithful "wonderful and unforgettable moments" in the new season as the club will once again attempt to win their first trophy since the 2014/15 season.
Msimango, who joined from TS Galaxy a few weeks ago, is expected to form a new central defensive partnership with fellow newcomer Thatayaone Ditlhokwe in the fresh campaign under new coach Molefi Ntseki.
"I urge you to continue showing your support to the team and the message I can provide you with is, this season we are going to provide you with wonderful moments, unforgettable moments. We are working hard here at camp to bring back the glory days for the club. All we ask of you is to be patient and continue supporting the club,'' Msimango told the club's YouTube channel.
Mthethwa ready to relocate for any offer
The erstwhile Galaxy skipper, 26, is already feeling at home at Naturena, highlighting the significance of being welcomed warmly in a new environment in order for you to deliver the goods. Msimango also singled out a few senior players like Itumeleng Khune and Keagan Dolly for special recognition.
"Being in pre-season [camp] with the club has been nothing but fantastic. The guys have welcomed me with open arms. The management has been warm to me and I think that's important for the player to feel welcomed in a space...to feel wanted, so that you can perform at your utmost best and settle in quickly. This is a massive club, so it's important that you adapt as soon as possible,'' Msimango said.
"The senior players have played a massive role in my induction in the club. They've shown me the ropes...your Itu [Khune], your Keagan, even Brandon [Peterson], Bruce [Bvuma] as well [as] I consider him as a senior member of the club. Just filling you in about the culture of the club and what goes on, how it works, the production and everything that happens within the club."
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos