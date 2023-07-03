×

Soccer

Khune tipped for bigger role at Kaizer Chiefs after new deal

Agent adamant keeper was not forced to retire

03 July 2023 - 09:41
Neville Khoza Journalist
Itumeleng Khune and Brandon Peterson of Kaizer Chiefs.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Despite Itumeleng Khune stating in the past that he wants to play until he is 40 years old, he was not forced to retire at Kaizer Chiefs after he signed his last contract with the club on Friday, according to his agent, Thato Matuka.

Khune is the longest-serving player and captain at Chiefs, having spent five years in the club development structures before being promoted to the senior team in the 2004/05 season.

He made his debut against Jomo Cosmos at the age of 20 in August 2007. Matuka said his client is excited about his new role, where he will be involved in training and preparations for matches as a player and also focusing on transitioning into coaching and an ambassadorial role.

“It was agreed by two parties and he is now going to retire at Chiefs,” Matuka told Sowetan.

“This is his last season at Chiefs and then he is going to do his goalkeeper coaching badges and the club was very clear in terms of the role. They did highlight the that he will play the club ambassador role and also do some goalkeeping courses in preparation for life after football.

“Both parties are happy we are very clear and we are on the same page. 

“He was not forced to retire, not at all. We sat down obviously with the team and its representative. We looked at the current circumstances. We looked at his future and it was the best decision to make.”

Khune, 36, made 423 appearances in 19 seasons and feels he still has what it takes to compete at the highest level. This new deal will see him complete two decades in the top-tier before joining the technical team.

“He needs to get his coaching badge. This is about the three-year project, he can't become a senior coach overnight. We have to respect the current coaches that are there and he will definitely learn from them.”

