Pay cut deal may see Hlanti stay at Chiefs

Experienced defender Sifiso Hlanti is contemplating a salary cut to remain with Kaizer Chiefs for a further year.
This has been brought to Sowetan’s attention by an informant close to the 33-year-old left-back. Hlanti’s current Chiefs contract expires on Friday. Fellow seasoned campaigners Itumeleng Khune and Khama Billiat will also see their current deals lapse on Friday.
“Chiefs told Hlanti that they are willing to keep him for another year only if he agrees for his wages to be scaled down. Remember he’s one of the highest earners there. I know that he’s thinking about taking the offer but all will be confirmed this week,” said the source.
“As far as I know he has no other offers at the moment, so chances are that he’ll take what Chiefs have offered. He loves the club as well and he feels he still has a lot to offer there.”
Hlanti’s representative Sizwe Ntshangase asked to be given until Thursday to comment on whether his client was staying put at Naturena or not. “With all due respect, please allow me not to say anything until Thursday. From Thursday I will be able to confirm what will happen with him and all my other clients,” said Ntshangase.
Chiefs spokesperson Vina Maphosa was rather tactful when he answered the question if Chiefs had really asked Hlanti to take a salary cut in order for him to remain at the club for the 2023/24 campaign.
“You know how we do things at Chiefs. If he’s leaving we will address that issue through a statement and the same will happen if we keep him. Everything will be communicated in due course,” said Maphosa.
Hlanti was Chiefs’ first choice left-back in the past season, featuring in 29 matches across all competitions.
Meanwhile, Amakhosi have already parted ways with three players ahead of the fresh season.
Last Thursday, they confirmed they had allowed Phathutshedzo Nange to leave before his contract expires on Friday, while defender Eric Mathoho also suffered the same fate last month. Siyabonga Ngezana was sold to Romanian side FCSB a fortnight ago.
Pay cut deal may see Hlanti stay at Chiefs
Defender keen to continue with Amakhosi
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
